The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins are vulnerable to further losses

- Bitcoin (BTC) has settled below $8,800 after a failed breakthrough attempt.
- Altcoins are mostly range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Wednesday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias amid decreasing trading activity. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped to $239 billion from $240 the day before; the worth of the digital asset of $67 billion change hands daily on average. Bitcoin's market share dropped to 66.0%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, changing hands at $8,730. On the intraday charts, the coin has peaked at $8,838 in Asia before reversing back below $8,800 handle. This resistance is strengthened by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,000.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $20.2 billion, is moving within a short-term bearish bias within the recent range. The coin dropped below $186.00 to trade at $185.60 at the time of writing. Looking technically, ETH/USD has recovered from the recent low of $182.30, but the further upside is limited by $186.00 with SMA50 1-hour located on approach.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple’s XRP has gained 1.2% since the beginning of Wednesday to trade at $0.2750 by the time of writing. The third digital coin with the current market value of $11.8 is moving within a tight range. The coin jumped above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and by the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a 1-hour chart. However, further recovery may be limited by SMA100 at $0.2760.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
