Market picture
Bitcoin has gained 2.5% in the last 24 hours to $16.9K and has already tried to break above $17K. The price has been moving near the upper end of its range for the past three weeks, fuelling hopes that buyers can push it up out of an established channel.
The total capitalisation of the crypto market has surpassed $850bn, rising to a two-and-a-half-week high. The overall crypto market, like Bitcoin, has been increased to the upper end of the trading range, but a more reliable confirmation of an exit from the flat movement would still be to cross the $900bn mark.
The rise in the crypto market came as a counterbalance to the pressure in equities, as crypto enthusiasts clung to news of Bitcoin's legalisation as a means of payment and as an investment asset. This is not to say that Brazil has become second El Salvador, but the advent of regulation is a sign of the industry's maturation, with long-term positive implications.
That said, it must be noticed that growth has been painfully slow due to the persistence of an impressive sales overhang. The domino effect of the FXT collapse has probably yet to fully materialise while rising energy prices are accelerating miners out of business.
News background
Decentralised exchange protocol (DEX) Serum on the Solana blockchain has announced that it is shutting down due to the collapse of FTX.
Fidelity Investments is launching bitcoin retail trading, opening small players' access to its cryptocurrency platform. It is only for users who are on their whitelist for now.
According to the latest report from analyst firm Pitchbook, investment in the cryptocurrency industry amounted to $879 million in the third quarter of 2022, the lowest since the second quarter of 2021. However, this is still more than investments in other fintech.
The Huobi exchange has announced plans to issue the world's first national token. The Dominica Coin, approved by the government of Dominica, will be published on the Tron blockchain.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch a pilot project to test a retail digital rupee in early December.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The monthly settle defines the next move
The crypto market is at a standstill going into the final days of November. The monthly price will likely depict price action for weeks to come, and the market could witness an uptick in volatility. Traders should keep their eye on the key levels identified for any last-minute moves.
FTX Latest: Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried explains reopening withdrawals of Bahamian arm
FTX Digital Markets filed for bankruptcy on November 16; however, withdrawals for some will be resumed temporarily. Former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried attempted to inform Bahamian regulators beforehand but to no avail.
Arguing the case for a Cardano price pullback to $0.35
Cardano price has produced four lower highs throughout the month, with three connected by a recently breached trendline. A hurdle above $0.322 could create an additional 12% upswing. A four-hour candlestick close below the $0.304 level would invalidate the bullish potential.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: 10% drop then a market reversal
Terra's Luna Classic price has been trading range bound for over a week. The consolidating range has produced higher highs and higher lows following each change of trend. A breach of $0.0001690 would invalidate the bearish triangle thesis.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.