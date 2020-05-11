  • The reward for mining BTC has now dropped from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC.
  • There has been a massive USD 1,430.51 range as we headed toward the halving event on Monday.

There has not been a massive instant reaction to the halving event as some people and analysts had been expecting. Sometimes these events fail to live up to their expectations or have a delayed effect. At the moment the bulls and bears are fighting around the 8500.00 level but there has been a notable pick up in volume over the last couple of hours. Earlier on the day, there was a large sell-off that saw the price break down to 8106.70 and there has been a firm low in place on the intraday charts. 

Bitcoin’s anonymous inventor Satoshi Nakamoto decided there would only be 21 million BTC. The creators wanted new coins to be released gradually into the market and at the same time, it was very important for a generous supply of Bitcoin to start circulating sooner rather than later. 

In the beginning, the reward stood at 50 BTC per block. This was less than a single dollar back in 2009. For this upcoming halving event, the total number of Bitcoin earned by miners per block will be reduced from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC per block. Therefore, in theory, reducing supply.

There could be some temporary implications of mining times. This is because the change will lead to slower block times as many miners, particularly the smaller players, will no longer be able to cover their costs and have to go out of business.

BTC/USD 10-minute chart

The chart below shows the extent of the volatility today as the market participants edged towards the halving. Now it has been done, there was minimal reaction right at the time but the BTC/USD did push away from session lows. 

The key resistance level to keep an eye on is 9200.00 and the support is the session low at 8106.70.

Bitcoin Halving Chart

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8604.92
Today Daily Change -122.51
Today Daily Change % -1.40
Today daily open 8727.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8454.34
Daily SMA50 7448.58
Daily SMA100 8011.57
Daily SMA200 8019.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9559.74
Previous Daily Low 8105.58
Previous Weekly High 10074.48
Previous Weekly Low 8535.49
Previous Monthly High 9476.83
Previous Monthly Low 6156.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8661.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9004.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 8035.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 7343.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 6581.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 9489.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 10251.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 10943.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000

Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000

The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.

More Bitcoin News

ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July

ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.

More Ethereum News

Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services

Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services

Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li

More Ripple News

Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered

Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered

BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location