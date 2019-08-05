Thailand readying to introduce new crypto rules to tackle money laundering

The country are exploring integrating current anti-money laundering rules into crypto related laws.

They establish that criminals are putting their monies into crypto to make funds less traceable for authorities.

Thailand are keen to increase their oversight of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, this would be done via the integration of anti-money-laundering rules into the Thai crypto-related laws.

In terms of the legislation that has been proposed, it does seek to provide strength to the sector’s security and prevent potential fraud. In addition to offering a set of guidelines on the crypto dealings.

The acting secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), Pol Maj Gen Preecha Charoensahayanon, was speaking on the proposal and said:

“Criminals will increasingly transform their money into digital currencies such as bitcoins as the virtual format will make it harder for authorities to trace their financial transactions.