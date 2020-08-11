Tezos Technical Analysis: XTZ/USD sees an instant 8% recovery after a massive drop towards $3.8

- XTZ had a 14% dip towards $3.8 in the last 24 hours but the buyers managed to push XTZ back up.
- XTZ bulls defended the 12-EMA on the 4-hour chart.
Tezos was trading as high as $4.43 before a significant rejection that made the digital asset drop to $3,8 in the next 16 hours.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
Tezos has been performing far better than the rest of major cryptocurrencies as its bull rally didn’t have any pauses. XTZ/USD just formed its 2020-high at $4.43 and it’s now under healthy consolidation. Bulls have defended the 12-EMA twice and they are looking for the next leg up.
The 26-EMA at $3.7 will serve as the next support level if the 12-EMA at $3.97 cracks. Of course, the $4 psychological level will also be a strong support point for the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
