Tezos Technical Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls retain control and aim to take price above $2.60 psychological level

XTZ./USD bulls remained in control for the second straight day.

William's %R looks to creep back inside the overbought zone.

XTZ/USD daily chart

XTZ/USD has gone up from $2.542 to $2.58, as the bulls stayed in control for the second straight day. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight green sessions, indicating that the market sentiment is currently bullish. William's %R looks to creep back inside the overbought zone, which could trigger a short-term bearish correction.

Support and Resistance

XTZ/USD bulls will want to conquer resistance at $2.657 (SMA 50) to continue upward momentum. On the downside, it is well supported at $2.504, $2.48 (SMA 20) and $2.43.