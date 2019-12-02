SEBA will seek expansion into U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Austria, Portugal, Netherlands, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The bank operates with a securities dealer license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

The bank did announce that it is extending its service to “clients from selected foreign jurisdictions” in December. According to a spokesman from the company, the selected jurisdictions are the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Austria, Portugal, Netherlands, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

SEBA offers services including crypto custody, trading, and asset management. The bank has launched its investment business including a cryptocurrency index