Sushi price eyes $3 after clearing key weekly resistance level

- Sushi price flips the $1.628 resistance level into a support floor after a month of struggle.
- A temporary retracement might be a good opportunity to accumulate SUSHI before a retest of $3.
- A breakdown of the $1.267 barrier would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Sushi (SUSHI) price shows signs of kickstarting an uptrend on the weekly chart. But since this outlook is on a higher time frame, it might take a while before SUSHI triggers this upward move.
Sushi price confirms a potential uptrend
Sushi price uptrend began after it flipped $1.012, the weekly resistance level into a support floor in early February. Since then, SUSHI has surged 105% in just a month, overcoming the next critical hurdle at $1.628 and setting up a local top at $2.153.
Now, Sushi price is trying to establish itself above the aforementioned hurdle, confirming a successful flip of $1.628. While this setup looks extremely promising, investors must be prepared for a potential pullback before the uptrend begins.
If Bitcoin moves out of its consolidation and attempts to set up a new all-time high at $75,000 or higher, it would give the altcoins a ‘go’ signal. Such a bullish market development is likely to trigger a Sushi price rally to $3, the next psychological level. This move would constitute a nearly 85% gain from the $1.628 level and is likely where the Sushi price will form the next top.
Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) momentum indicators reflect bullish momentum with no bearish signs.
SUSHI/USDT 1-week chart
Santiment’s 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio indicator has improved from -11.85% on March 20 to -3.99% as of March 28, noting the number of investors in loss has reduced.
The MVRV indicator is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors who purchased SUSHI in the past month. A negative value means that investors are at a loss, and this is likely where the long-term buyers tend to accumulate. Moreover, as seen in the chart, every time Sushi’s 30-day MVRV dipped beyond -10%, it served as a buying opportunity that propelled the SUSHI price higher.
Additionally, a negative MVRV value suggests that a potential sell-off is unlikely. Therefore, the recovery in 30-day MVRV from -11.85% to near-zero levels indicates that the Sushi price is primed for an uptrend.
SUSHI 30-day MVRV
Lastly, we can see a clear accumulation from whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 SUSHI. The number of tokens held by this cohort has spiked from 55.42 million on March 13 to 59.88 million on March 28. Likewise, the addresses that hold between 10,000 to 100,000 SUSHI have their holdings remain steady at around 14 million tokens after accumulating all the way from nearly 13 million on February 13.
SUSHI Supply Distribution
If SUSHI produces a daily candlestick close below $1.267, it will create a lower low on the daily time frame. This shift in trend favoring bulls on a lower time frame would invalidate the bullish thesis and likely attract short-sellers or profit-taking.
In such a case, the Sushi price could revisit the next key weekly support level at $1.012, which is roughly 20% away from $1.267.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
