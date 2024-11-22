Tokenomist data revealed that the crypto market will witness a $475 million supply injection next week.

Tokenomist data on Friday revealed that the crypto market is set for a $475 million supply hike next week, led by SUI, Optimism and Zetachain (ZETA), with unlocks of $231 million, $64 million and $35 million worth of their tokens, respectively.

Crypto market braces for $475 million cliff unlocks next week

Next week, the crypto market will see unlocks totaling $475 million across several projects, including Sui (SUI), Optimism (OP), ZetaChain (ZETA), ImmutableX (IMX), 1inch (1INCH), Cardano (ADA), dYdX (DYDX), Yield Guild Games (YGG) and Ethena (ENA). The unlocks come as the crypto market continues to show bullish momentum.

Cliff unlocks are events where a project releases tokens to investors, community members or advisors. The supply increase often results in a decline in the token's price if demand does not keep pace.

SUI will see the highest unlock volume next week with a cliff unlock of $231 million. SUI is down nearly 3% in the past 24 hours amid its impressive 80% monthly rally, marked by a new all-time high of $3.90.

However, the upcoming unlocks may impact SUI's positive trend as supply hikes often cause a decline in the prices of crypto assets.

Optimism (OP) will also witness supply injections worth $64 million. Optimism has seen remarkable gains in November, with an over 40% rise in the past week alone. The unlocked tokens — accounting for 2% of its current circulating supply — will be allocated to its team and private investors.

Likewise, ZETA, IMX and 1INCH will add $35 million, $33.8 million and $33.6 million to their circulating supply. IMX and 1INCH already have over 80% of their total supply unlocked, indicating that this supply injection may not have a sizable impact on their prices.

Other projects that will see unlocks include Cardano, DYDX, Ethena and YGG, with supply hikes of $16 million, $10 million, $7.7 million and $7.2 million, respectively.