SUI, Aptos and ApeCoin holders gear up for $204 million token unlocks in November

- SUI, Aptos and ApeCoin token unlocks are lined up for the first two weeks of November.
- A total of $204 million worth of assets are set to enter circulation following the unlock events.
- SUI, APT and APE holders can expect volatility in asset prices in the short term.
Crypto token unlocks are typically considered bearish events for asset prices. Unlocked tokens enter circulation, increasing the selling pressure on the asset across cryptocurrency exchange platforms.
SUI (SUI), Aptos (APT) and ApeCoin (APE) token unlock events are scheduled on November 3, 12 and 17, respectively.
Also read: Ripple makes comeback to $0.60 after XRP held by retail traders notes a significant increase
SUI tokens worth $15.5 million to enter circulation on November 3
SUI, a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain that uses delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, has a token unlock event scheduled for November 3. In this Cliff unlock event, scheduled to occur on a specific date, 34.62 million SUI tokens worth $15.5 million are set to be unlocked. This volume of token represents nearly 3.5% of the asset’s supply.
The unlocked SUI will be directed towards the Community Access Program, according to information provided by token.unlocks.app. SUI price is $0.4389 on Binance, at the time of writing. The asset has yielded 1.11% losses on the day and the price is nearly unchanged over the past week.
Traders can expect volatility in SUI prices closer to the unlock event. Find out more about price targets here.
APT token unlock: $169.92 million in Aptos tokens to enter circulation
APT tokens worth $169.92 million, representing 10.03% of the circulating supply of the asset, are set to enter circulation on November 12. This is another Cliff unlock event and the 24.84 million unlocked APT tokens will be distributed to the foundation, core contributors, investors and the community.
A percentage of the unlocked tokens are likely to hit cryptocurrency exchanges, thereby increasing the selling pressure on the asset and driving the price lower.
Aptos token unlock details for November 12 event
APE tokens worth $20.13 million lined up for unlock
On November 17, 15.6 million ApeCoin tokens are set to be unlocked. The unlock is representative of 4.23% of the circulating supply. APE token unlocks have previously negatively influenced the asset’s price, inducing volatility in the short term.
Founders, launch contributors, charity, treasury and Yuga Labs are the beneficiaries of the token unlock event. APE price is $1.315 at the time of writing, after rallying 7% over the past week. The unlock event is likely to erase APE weekly gains in the short term, as seen in previous unlock events.
Unlock events could offer sidelined investors an opportunity to enter positions in assets, taking advantage of the short term volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SushiSwap price climbs 20% with suspicion of manipulation as new wallet buys SUSHI
SushiSwap price is up almost 20%, liquidating thrice the number of shorts than longs. SUSHI could stretch an additional 5% to clear the $0.80 psychological level, with Lookonchain speculating manipulation.
LINK poised to hit $20 as Open Interest rises by 104%
Chainlink price has emerged as one of the best-performing assets in the past couple of days, which has led its investors to believe a further increase is imminent. Consequently, a sudden shift in tone has been observed in the derivatives market, which makes LINK an important asset going forward.
Floki Inu price drops 15% as TokenFi hype subsides
Floki Inu (FLOKI) price bullishness is easing after a hard pump last week when the network was launching the TokenFi token in its endeavor to capitalize on the tokenization industry.
Bitcoin price supported by whales inches closer to $35,000, but it needs this to sustain above it
Bitcoin price might be doing well for itself, which is evident in the recent moves of the whale addresses. However, the cryptocurrency is still likely to continue its uptrend thanks to certain factors.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.