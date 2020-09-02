Stellar Technical Analysis: XLM/USD at risk of dropping facing strong resistance ahead

XLM/USD has dropped 11% in the past 24 hours after an overall market weakness.

A cluster of indicators is showing that XLM is facing a strong resistance area in the short-term.

Stellar is currently trading at $0.091 after losing the daily uptrend. There has been a clear shift in momentum for the bears which are now in control and facing almost no support levels on the way down.

XLM/USD 12-hour chart

There is a huge area of resistance present above $0.096 from the EMAs and the upper band of the Bollinger indicator. The price was already rejected from $0.1 following the recent news of Bithumb’s fraud charges and seizure of its headquarters.

Bulls are currently trying to defend the lower band and we could see a bounce in the short-term, however, the overall selling pressure will continue existing.