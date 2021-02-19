Stellar Price Prediction: XLM faces one last barrier before $0.84

- Stellar price has just defended a key support level on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset aims for a significant rebound towards $0.60 as it faces only one resistance barrier.
- The overall momentum remains bullish for Stellar.
Stellar price is closer than ever to its previous all-time high of $0.85, established on January 3, 2018. The digital asset established a robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021 and aims for new all-time highs in the near future.
Stellar price defends support level and targets $0.6
On the 12-hour chart, XLM bulls defended the critical 12-EMA support level, which has been a significant guide for Stellar price since January 28. The only resistance level is located at $0.52 at the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
A breakout above this point should quickly push Stellar price towards $0.60. The next potential price targets are $0.71 at the 127.2% Fib level and finally $0.84 at the 161.8% fib level.
On the other hand, losing the 12-EMA support level will push Stellar price down to $0.46 again and $0.418 at the 50% Fibonacci level. Losing this significant support level can drive the digital asset towards $0.37.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin springboards toward $55,000, as market cap nears $1 trillion
Bitcoin has started another rally to new all-time highs after settling above $50,000. The flagship cryptocurrency’s market capitalization is making a gigantic leap toward $1 trillion.
BNT on-chain metrics keep the spectacular rally on track
Bancor's price has rallied over 120% from its former all-time high and 1,165% from the lows in November 2020. The persistent rise in value has kept investor interest high in the altcoin, at the time of writing exchanging hands at $5.58.
XTZ gears up for 44% move to new all-time highs
Tezos is primed for another upswing after securing support at $3.7. The need to find support came after XTZ was rejected from the all-time high of $5.65. A technical breakout hints at the price rallying another 44% to new record highs of $6.55.
DASH hits another colossal milestone as $600 beckons
The Dash rally is catching momentum after achieving its technical breakout target. At the time of writing, the token is seeking support above $300. A comprehensive look at the weekly chart shows that the rally is halfway to $600.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.