XLM Price Prediction: Stellar explodes 25% but correction seems imminent

- Stellar price had a major pump in the past 24 hours rising from a low of $0.127 to a high of $0.162.
- The digital asset faces very little resistance until $0.2 which is the bullish price target.
Stellar was trailing behind Bitcoin and was trading in a daily downtrend. However, in the past 24 hours, bulls have managed to push Stellar price above several resistance points with a 25% pump.
Stellar price gears up for a rally to $0.2 but faces short-term pressure
On the daily chart, Stellar has climbed above several resistance levels and two critical points. The 12-EMA and the 26-EMA were acting as strong hurdles and are now support levels. However, bulls still need to push Stellar price above $0.166 to fully confirm an uptrend on the daily chart.
XLM/USD daily chart
If Stellar can crack $0.166, it will face practically no resistance until the next high at $0.2. However, there seems to be a lot of short-term pressure for XLM as a key indicator presented several sell signals.
XLM Sell Signals
On the 15-minutes, 30-minutes, and 4-hour charts, the TD Sequential has presented a strong sell signal and it’s on the verge of doing the same on the 10-minutes chart. It seems that Stellar price is poised for a short-term pullback before resuming the uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Following Bitcoin, both for the good and bad
The LTC/USD pair has accumulated a 108% gain since the end of November, a time during which it has enjoyed the tailwinds that the all-powerful Bitcoin has generated.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar explodes 25% but correction seems imminent
Stellar was trailing behind Bitcoin and was trading in a daily downtrend. However, in the past 24 hours, bulls have managed to push Stellar price above several resistance points with a 25% pump.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.