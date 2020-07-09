- Stellar (XLM) pushes towards the highest level since September 2019.
- The downside correction may precede another growth attempt.
Stellar (XLM), the 13th largest digital asset, has gone wild on Thursday. The coin hit $0.0990, which is the highest level since September 2019, and dropped to $0.0920 by the time of writing. Despite the sell-off, XLM is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 with over 21% of gains on a day-to-day basis. Moreover, since the begining of the week, XLM/USD has gained 33%.
XLM/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, XLM/USD stopped within a whisker of $0.1000. However, this psychological resistance strengthened by a thick layer of orders triggered the downside correction and pushed the price to $0.0900. This barrier serves as local support that separates XML from an extended sell-off towards $0.850 reinforced by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. If it is broken, $0.8000 and $0.0780 (1-hour SMA50) will come into focus.
The RSI on the intraday charts points to the downside, ready to exit the overbought territory. It means that the coin may extend the downside correction towards the above-mentioned support areas before a new attempt to test $0.1000.
XLM/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, the local resistance is created by $0/0950 ( the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band). Once it is out of the way, XLM may retest the above-mentioned psychological target of $0.1000. The RSI on a daily chart stays on the overbought territory, though there are no clear signals of reversal as of yet.
XLM/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
