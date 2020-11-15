Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM could target $0.0933 with a daily close above $0.0840

- XLM failed to break above the 100-day SMA on Saturday.
- Key support seems to have formed near $0.0800 area.
- XLM could target $0.0933 if near-term outlook turns bullish.
After struggling to find direction and spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range, Stellar Lumens gained traction on Saturday and climbed to a weekly high of $0.0843. However, XLM struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and closed the day in the negative territory before edging slightly higher on Sunday. As of writing, XLM was up 1.35% on the day at $0.0821.
100-day SMA keeps bulls in check
XLM price has been moving below the 100-day SMA since early September and the latest attempt on Saturday showed that this moving average continues to hold as a stiff resistance at $0.0840. With a daily close above that level, $0.0870 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be the next hurdle ahead of $0.0933 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
On the downside, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement near $0.0800 is reinforced by the 20-day SMA as the first technical support. The 50-day SMA located at $0.0780 could be seen as the next support.
XLM/USD daily chart
Stellar Lumens' near-term outlook remains neutral as the price seems to be stuck between key technical levels. A decisive break out of the horizontal range will provide a fresh clue regarding XLM's next direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
