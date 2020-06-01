Stellar is trading over 7.5% higher on Monday as sentiment reverses.

The next target is 0.077171 which is the previous wave high.

XLM/USD daily chart

The XLM/USD pair is looking positive as a surge of bullishness hit the pair during the US session. The altcoin is outperforming all of the crypto majors at the start of the week. looking closer at the technicals the price looks set to hit the previous wave high if the bulls can keep this momentum going.

All of the technical indicators on the chart are looking bullish. The Relative Strength Index indicator has pushed above the 50 mid-line and the trajectory of the signal line is still good. The MACD is also looking positive as the histogram pushed above the mid-line. The signal lines are still above mid-level and the separation is also increasing which is a good sign for XLM.