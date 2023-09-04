Stake.com crypto casino suspends deposits and withdrawals after $41.3 million hack

Share:

Stake cryptocurrency casino was exploited for $41.3 million following a private key leak.

On-chain analyst Cyvers and ZachXBT detected "multiple suspicious transactions" across Ethereum, Polygon and the Binance Smart Chain.

The victim wallet holds a remaining balance of $340,000 of ETH and $2.1M in various altcoins – Etherscan data.

Stake cryptocurrency casino has suspended all deposits and withdrawals, after the betting platform suffered an exploit, with the bad actor making away with millions of Dollars’ worth of crypto. PeckShield Security Company also highlighted the incident.

Stake crypto casino hacked for $41.3 million

Stake, an Australian sports betting and crypto casino service provider suffered an exploit on Monday, leading to a loss of up to $41.3 million. In the aftermath, the platform has suspended all deposits and withdrawals as investigations continue.

While the platform has not released an official statement on the matter, on-chain analysts have broken down the incident, revealing Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain networks were involved.

Specifically, on-chain analyst Cyvers’ AI systems detected “multiple suspicious transactions” with Stake, citing an address receiving about $15.7M in Ethereum (ETH), and several stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and MakerDAO's stablecoin, DAI. The stablecoins were then converted to ETH and distributed to different EOAs. Another $25.6M was drained on BSC and Polygon.

The attack wallet holds a remaining balance of $340,000 worth of ETH and $2.1 million in various altcoins based on Etherscan data. FXStreet has reached out to Stake for a comment even as Stake customers squint for answers.