Stake.com crypto casino suspends deposits and withdrawals after $41.3 million hack

- Stake cryptocurrency casino was exploited for $41.3 million following a private key leak.
- On-chain analyst Cyvers and ZachXBT detected "multiple suspicious transactions" across Ethereum, Polygon and the Binance Smart Chain.
- The victim wallet holds a remaining balance of $340,000 of ETH and $2.1M in various altcoins – Etherscan data.
Stake cryptocurrency casino has suspended all deposits and withdrawals, after the betting platform suffered an exploit, with the bad actor making away with millions of Dollars’ worth of crypto. PeckShield Security Company also highlighted the incident.
Hi @Stake, you may want to take a look: https://t.co/qtoTeXpXWE— PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) September 4, 2023
Also Read: Shiba Inu price lags as traders are cautious in deploying capital on Shibarium
Stake crypto casino hacked for $41.3 million
Stake, an Australian sports betting and crypto casino service provider suffered an exploit on Monday, leading to a loss of up to $41.3 million. In the aftermath, the platform has suspended all deposits and withdrawals as investigations continue.
stake suspended deposits and withdrawals— Spreek (@spreekaway) September 4, 2023
While the platform has not released an official statement on the matter, on-chain analysts have broken down the incident, revealing Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain networks were involved.
ALERTOur AI-powered system has detected multiple suspicious transactions with @Stake.https://t.co/0ZoMITOyF5 address received about $16M in $ETH $USDC $USDT and $DAI— Cyvers Alerts (@CyversAlerts) September 4, 2023
All the stable coins are converted to $ETH and distributed to different EOAs.
FYI: @tayvano_ @zachxbt pic.twitter.com/CSGwRHEiVm
Specifically, on-chain analyst Cyvers’ AI systems detected “multiple suspicious transactions” with Stake, citing an address receiving about $15.7M in Ethereum (ETH), and several stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and MakerDAO's stablecoin, DAI. The stablecoins were then converted to ETH and distributed to different EOAs. Another $25.6M was drained on BSC and Polygon.
Funds are here in $ETHhttps://t.co/nlN6t99EKJhttps://t.co/xKBXn9I2Rfhttps://t.co/4jngfSBkf0https://t.co/9O7A0SLkRW— Cyvers Alerts (@CyversAlerts) September 4, 2023
The attack wallet holds a remaining balance of $340,000 worth of ETH and $2.1 million in various altcoins based on Etherscan data. FXStreet has reached out to Stake for a comment even as Stake customers squint for answers.
Ethereum development FAQs
What is the next big Ethereum software update?
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
What is the difference between hard fork and soft fork?
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
What is EIP-4844?
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
What is gas in the context of Ethereum?
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three cryptocurrencies likely to witness bullish breakouts like Stellar: Toncoin, Monero and Arbitrum
Stellar (XLM) price rallied nearly 6% on the day on Monday. On-chain analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment analyzed this spike and identified three other altcoins that have a similar breakout potential.
Bitcoin investors expect more downside, Vitalik Buterin sells his MKR holdings
Crypto’s on-chain summer, which began with the launch of Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE, seems to have slowed down. As a result, gambling of on-chain altcoins has also dropped.
Shiba Inu price lags as traders are cautious in deploying capital on Shibarium
Shiba Inu price is struggling to catch up with the activity on its Layer 2 chain Shibarium. After a botched launch of the scaling solution Shibarium, there has been a lag in the total value of assets locked on the chain.
Maker price risks further decline as whale transactions spike, MKR wipes out recent gains
Maker (MKR), a utility and governance token on the Ethereum blockchain, has witnessed a sharp increase in whale transaction activity over the weekend. There are several factors likely driving this increase in large volume transfers in MKR.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.