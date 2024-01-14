- Hong Kong industry insiders are pushing regulators to approve spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
- It comes after the US approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, reinvigorating the Asian state’s desire to become Asia’s’ major virtual-asset hub.
- The city’s SFC revealed plans to authorize retail access to spot virtual asset ETFs in December 2023, and may follow through soon.
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been the driving theme in the US market over the past few months, with the climax happening on January 10. Thus was when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved all eleven investment products to launch, with trading kicking off on January 11.
Also Read: Grayscale outflows near $600 million on trading day 3 as GBTC holders leverage spot BTC ETF approvals
Hong Kong industry insiders want a spot crypto ETF of their own
As it happens, the global community was monitoring the developments in the US Spot BTC ETF campaign from the sidelines, with Hong Kong now calling for a similar investment product of their own. Local media reports that industry insiders are pushing“local regulators to step up approvals to strengthen the city’s competitiveness in the global cryptocurrency market.”
Hong Kong needs to speed up approval of spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds after US launch, industry insiders sayhttps://t.co/RkaPcZtxhf— Modern Crypto News (@ModernCryptoNew) January 14, 2024
Specifically, and in line with the city’s ambition to become a major virtual asset hub in Asia, Hong Kong insiders want to have spot cryptocurrency ETFs approved so that like the US market, they too can gain exposure to virtual assets without directly buying any crypto tokens. The city’s regulators could be moved to do so after the landmark approvals in the US.
Citing the co-founder and chief executive of digital asset custody solutions provider Cobo, Mao Shixing, alias “Discus Fish”
[Hong Kong needs to launch spot virtual asset ETFs as soon as possible to] ensure that the city remains competitive in the global cryptocurrency market and strengthen its position as a global financial center.
Notably, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had demonstrated preparedness to authorize retail access to spot virtual asset ETFs in December 2023. Among industry insiders that push for this development is the head of quantitative investment at CSOP Asset Management, Wang Yi, whose firm currently runs two cryptocurrency futures ETFs.
In a January 10 interview on Chinese media Caixin’s Livio Weng, chief operating officer at crypto trading app operator HashKey Group, revealed that around 10 fund management firms are preparing to launch spot virtual asset-backed ETFs in Hong Kong, with up to eight of these players already at an “advanced stage” to launch.
CoinGecko, a market analytics firm, indicates that besides the US, there are now eight markets global allowing spot crypto ETF operations. These include Canada, Germany, Switzerland, and tax havens like the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean and Jersey near the coast of northwestern France. According to Mao, the US approvals could influence other jurisdictions as “the SEC is one of the most influential and reputable financial regulators in the world.”
Mao also highlighted that the SEC’s initiatives “often serve as important references for financial regulators in other countries and regions," with chief operating officer at digital asset platform VDX, Donald Day corroborating that the SEC’s decision would make its peers “seriously consider whether similar ETFs would be permissible and desirable."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum likely to steal Bitcoin's spotlight after ETFs historic win
Bitcoin ETF approval marks a key milestone in the crypto ecosystem as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gains acceptance. However, instead of catalyzing gains in Bitcoin, the ETF fueled a rally in Ethereum.
PEPE selling pressure mounts as whale deposits two trillion PEPE to Binance
PEPE reserves on exchanges climbed to 40.59% of the meme coin’s total supply, as seen on Santiment. A large wallet investor deposited two trillion PEPE tokens to Binance on Friday.
Bitcoin Spot ETF race sees Grayscale capture major share of trades on day 1, BTC price hits two-year peak
Bitcoin Spot ETF trading volume, dominated by Grayscale’s GBTC, totaled more than $4.6 billion on Thursday. Bitcoin ETFs registered 700,000 individual trades, doubling those in the Nasdaq 100’s tracking fund QQQ.
Ripple drops IPO plan, eyes buy back of $285 million privately owned shares
Ripple has dropped its IPO plans and is currently in the process of buying back $285 million private shares. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reveals Ripple’s plan to buy back shares on a regular basis to provide liquidity to investors.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. With the spot BTC ETFs narrative priced in already after the January 10 landmark decision, traders and investors are now navigating the aftermath as the waves of institutional money meet the shores of crypto.