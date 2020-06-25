Spanish digital asset companies to soon face new registration requirements following latest bill

- Spain is amending the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws to be compliant with the EU.
- Under the amended law, firms with custody of customers’ private keys will be subject to national regulation.
- Digital asset entities must register their services with the Bank of Spain within nine months from enforcement.
To comply with European Union law, the lawmakers in Spain are currently amending the country’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws. A recently proposed amendment requires virtual currency service providers to register with the Bank of Spain. If enacted, the law will place Spain in compliance with the EU’s fifth Anti Money-Laundering Directive (AMLD5). EU member countries had 18 months to comply with the new directive. Back in February, it had sent warning letters to eight countries, including Spain, urging them to take the necessary measures.
According to a CoinDesk report, Mariana Gospodinova, the general manager of virtual currency platform Crypto.com’s Europe operations, said that the knowledge surrounding digital assets had increased significantly since the AMLD55 was first published. She added that it has helped regulators understand the risks associated with cryptocurrencies and offer amendments that will improve risk mitigation greatly.
States may have benefited from a further extension of the implementation period and each country may have had their own reasoning as to why [there were] delays – from political circumstances to [a] lack of resource[s] to comply within the period given.
Under Spain’s amended law, crypto-to-fiat exchanges, crypto-only exchanges, e-wallet providers and those who have custody of customers’ private keys will be subject to national regulation and registration. These entities must register their services with the Bank of Spain within nine months from enforcement of the law.
An excerpt from the government website says:
The Draft Law advances in the reinforcement of the money laundering and terrorist financing control system, incorporating the new community provisions and including additional improvements in the current regulation to increase the effectiveness of prevention mechanisms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD free-falls under $9,000 as $8,000 comes calling
Bitcoin price is plummeting fast after tentative support at $9,200 failed to rise to the occasion. The bearish leg has extended under $9,000 whereby an intraday low has been traded at $8,988.
XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath
ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from ...
Cardano Market Analysis: ADA/USD currently under bearish control
Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, said that the top ten cryptocurrencies will get refurbished in 2021 as the industry is currently populated with “real garbage.” He expects the third ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.