In 2018, the South Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups has set aside some 1 trillion KRW, this was made for the purpose of growing their blockchain technology industry as part of a “Growth Through Innovation” plan.

The area however is apparently becoming almost somewhat non-existent, as companies cannot launch private assets atop the ledgers they are creating.

Earlier this week, the Korea IT Times did report that the newly announced ‘blockchain-regulation free’ city of Busan is likely to be ‘ineffective’ as a result of the country’s existing strict regulations around cryptocurrencies and ICO’s.