Solana Price Prediction: Make or break moment as SOL runs back to the trend line with falling TVL

- Solana price pullback since late December has seen the altcoin retrace the ascending trendline.
- SOL could drop 7% to test the $89.02 support level, which is critical to determining the next directional bias.
- The odds favor the downside, witj a dwindling TVL accentuating the falling momentum.
Solana (SOL) price has been on an uptrend since mid-October, outperforming most tokens, especially Ethereum after the ETH versus SOL narrative resurfaced. However, the bullish streak for SOL has run out and now it is on a bearish momentum like most altcoins.
Also Read: Solana meme coin Bonk Inu price defies ETF FUD and rallies 22%
Solana price at an inflection point as TVL drops
Solana (SOL) price is at an inflection point, recording yet another downtrend while the ascending trendline support continues to hold. Amid falling momentum, a break and close below the trendline could send SOL to a cliff, as its Total Value Locked drops.
Between January 11 and 13, SOL TVL has dropped from $1.417 billion to $$1.333 billion, representing a 10% drop in two days. This points to money flowing out of the SOL ecosystem, accentuating the bearish outlook.
SOL TVL
With the Solana price trading within the lower half of the Bollinger indicator, bound between the centerline at $103.09 and the lower band at $88.92, momentum dropping, could extend the fall.
This could see Solana price extend a leg lower, first losing the support offered by the horizontal line at $89.02 before testing the lower band of the Bollinger indicator. A break and close below this level would confirm the downtrend.
The ensuing selling pressure could see Solana price retrace the $80.00 psychological level, standing 13% below current levels.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
Nevertheless, the bulls maintain a strong presence in the SOL market, evidenced by the green histogram bars in the positive territory. Moreover, the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator continues to flatten, with the slope reducing to show the prevailing trend is losing steam. A retest of the trendline could trigger a bold bounce with the trendline holding, akin to what happened on January 7.
If the support offered by the confluence between the ascending trendline, the lower band of the Bollinger indicator, and the horizontal line around $89.02, the bulls could still recover in a bold attempt to salvage Solana price.
Enhanced buying pressure could see Solana flip the centerline of the Bollinger into support above $103.09. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for SOL market value to ascend beyond the $112.38 blockade, or higher, tag the upper band of the Bollinger indicator at $117.27. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see the purported Ethereum killer extend a neck higher to the $126.36 range high, levels last seen on Christmas day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum likely to steal Bitcoin's spotlight after ETFs historic win
Bitcoin ETF approval marks a key milestone in the crypto ecosystem as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gains acceptance. However, instead of catalyzing gains in Bitcoin, the ETF fueled a rally in Ethereum.
PEPE selling pressure mounts as whale deposits two trillion PEPE to Binance
PEPE reserves on exchanges climbed to 40.59% of the meme coin’s total supply, as seen on Santiment. A large wallet investor deposited two trillion PEPE tokens to Binance on Friday.
Bitcoin Spot ETF race sees Grayscale capture major share of trades on day 1, BTC price hits two-year peak
Bitcoin Spot ETF trading volume, dominated by Grayscale’s GBTC, totaled more than $4.6 billion on Thursday. Bitcoin ETFs registered 700,000 individual trades, doubling those in the Nasdaq 100’s tracking fund QQQ.
Ripple drops IPO plan, eyes buy back of $285 million privately owned shares
Ripple has dropped its IPO plans and is currently in the process of buying back $285 million private shares. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reveals Ripple’s plan to buy back shares on a regular basis to provide liquidity to investors.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. With the spot BTC ETFs narrative priced in already after the January 10 landmark decision, traders and investors are now navigating the aftermath as the waves of institutional money meet the shores of crypto.