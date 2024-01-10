Share:

Bonk Inu price has rallied 22% in the last seven hours and eyes more gains.

This uptrend could come after a minor retracement and a potential retest of $0.0129.

A breakdown of the $0.0125 swing low would invalidate the bullish thesis for BONK.

Bonk Inu (BONK) price has inflated by 22% and hints that a further upswing is possible if key conditions are met. Interestingly, this rally comes amid fake ETF approval news from the compromised US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) social media account, X (formerly Twitter). Sidelined buyers might get the opportunity to buy the Solana-based meme coin BONK as a potential pullback could be underway.

Bonk Inu price overcomes the odds

Bonk Inu price shows signs of recovery and trend reversal after shedding nearly 73% in the last three weeks or so. This slow bleed seems to be turning around as BONK rallied 68% in just 48 hours. This upswing has overcome the daily resistance level at $0.0129, which coincides with the highest traded volume level since December 8, 2023.

Due to the recent flip of this key hurdle into a support level, investors can expect a trend reversal. But a continuation of this uptrend might occur after a brief pullback. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pushed into the overbought conditions, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has flipped above the mean level. The RSI’s move hints at a potential pullback, while both the RSI and AO are suggesting an overall bullish outlook.

The demand zone, extending from $0.0125 to $0.0133, is the next key accumulation zone for sidelined buyers. A bounce here could propel BONK to the next key hurdle at $0.0179, which would constitute a 34% gain.

BONK/USDT 4-hour chart

While Bonk Inu price is nowhere close to undoing the bullish outlook, a breakdown of the $0.0125 to $0.0133 demand zone on the four-hour time frame will create a lower low. This development would invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially kickstart a 12% correction to the $0.0109 support level.