- Solana price extends its losses on Friday after closing below its daily support level at $184.13 the previous day.
- CoinGlass data show that more than $57 million was liquidated, with 86.79% of them being longs, in the last 24 hours.
- CryptoQuant data show that SOL’s Spot Taker CVD is negative and decreasing, signaling sell-side dominance.
Solana (SOL) price extends its losses, trading below $180 at the time of writing on Friday after closing below its key support level the previous day. This price correction on SOL has triggered a wave of liquidation exceeding $57 million, with 86.79% of the liquidations being long positions, in the last 24 hours. Adding to this bearish outlook, on-chain data indicate that bears are taking control, suggesting a further correction ahead.
Why is SOL falling?
Solana started the week on a positive note, reaching its February 14 high of $205.34 on Tuesday. However, during the mid-week, it failed to maintain this bullish momentum and declined nearly 12% until Thursday.
This sharp fall in SOL price triggered a wave of liquidation, resulting in a total of $101.38 million in leveraged positions from Wednesday to early Friday, according to Coinglass data. Moreover, in the last 24 hours, more than $57 million positions were liquidated, with 86.79% of them being longs, indicating overly bullish positioning.
SOL Total Liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass
CryptoQuant data, as illustrated in the graph below, indicates increased selling pressure on SOL. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for SOL flipped negative on Wednesday, suggesting that bears are taking control of the momentum. This indicator measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over a three-month period. When a 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase. If this ongoing negative trend continues, the SOL price could decline further.
AVAX Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Adding to the bearish narrative, on Wednesday, law firm Burwick Law filed a class-action lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against the Solana-based memecoin creator, Pump.Fun.
Burwick Law said, “We filed an amended complaint on behalf of plaintiffs alleging RICO claims against Pumpdotfun, Solana, Jito, and their respective officers in Aguilar v. Baton Corp.”
The suit describes Pump.Fun as merely the front-facing slot machine cabinet, operated as part of a broader illegal gambling and money transmission scheme engineered and maintained jointly by the Pump.Fun, Jito Labs, Jito Foundation, Solana Labs, and the Solana Foundation.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL bears aiming for $160 mark
Solana price rallied and reached its February 14 high of $205.34 on Tuesday, but faced rejection from this level. It declined by nearly 12% over the next two days, closing below its daily support level at $184.13 on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it continues to trade down at around $178.81.
If SOL continues its pullback, it could extend the decline to retest its next daily support at $160.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 56, having fallen sharply from its overbought levels on Tuesday, indicating a fading of bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also converging closer together, and the green histogram bars are also falling, further indicating a fading bullish momentum.
SOL/USDT daily chart
If SOL recovers and closes above the daily resistance at $184.13, it could extend the recovery toward the next resistance at $205.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Downside risk escalates as CEXs’ balances surge
Pi Network edges lower to retest crucial support floor, erasing Tuesday's gains. CEXs’ token balances surge, signaling increased selling ahead of the 10.8 million PI token unlock on Monday.
Dogecoin could drop 13% amid suppressed network activity
Dogecoin extends decline from recent highs by 23%, triggering $53 million worth of liquidations. Dogecoin’s active addresses hold significantly below the levels seen in June and May, suggesting a lack of adoption and demand catalysts.
Japan’s AI company Quantum to acquire 3,000 BTC amid US-Japan trade deal, rising treasury yield
Quantum Solutions, a publicly listed AI company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced its aim to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin amid Japan’s recent trade deal with the United States and the rising Bond yields in the country.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $118,000, as Ethereum, XRP signal risk-off sentiment
Bitcoin sweeps liquidity around the $117,116 support level and reignites a fresh rebound targeting $120,000. Ethereum retests support at $3,500 and recovers slightly, but bearish concerns remain amid diminishing technical strength.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.