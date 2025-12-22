TRENDING:
Top Crypto Gainers: Audiera, Midnight, MemeCore sustain weekend gains

  • Audiera is up 7% on Monday, extending the nearly 50% gains from Sunday on its revenue-based flywheel.
  • Midnight takes a breather of 8% on Monday after a 42% rise on Sunday amid network growth.
  • MemeCore holds above $1.50, with bulls aiming for the 50-day EMA at $1.70.
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Audiera (BEAT), Midnight (NIGHT), and MemeCore (M) recorded double-digit gains on Sunday and remain top performers over the last 24 hours. Audiera extends the rally while Midnight takes a breather, and MemeCore struggles at a crucial moving average. 

Audiera’s rally on weekly burns aims for a fresh high

Audiera, a web3 music platform, launched AI payments on December 1, allowing users to pay in BEAT for AI-powered creation tools. This revenue supports the weekly on-chain burn for a deflationary economy. 

At the time of writing, Audiera is up 7% on Monday, building on the 50% gains from the previous day. BEAT is aiming to surpass the R4 Pivot Point at $3.97 to reclaim the $4 mark after reaching an all-time high of $4.36 on Sunday.

A potential daily close above $3.97 could extend the Audiera rally to the R5 Pivot Point at $4.78.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart indicate a bullish bias as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 70 shows intense buying pressure. Still, a mainly descending RSI trend compared to the BEAT rally reflects a bearish divergence, signaling underlying weakness.

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) bounces off its signal line, indicating a rise in bullish momentum.

BEAT/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, the R3 Pivot Point at $3.16 could serve as the immediate support. 

Midnight could extend recovery amid network growth

Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain, Midnight, is down 6% at press time on Monday, after a 42% jump on the previous day. The NIGHT token rallies on network growth as the testnet produces over 3 million blocks. 

The NIGHT token holds above $0.1000 psychological support but could revisit the $0.0930 support, marked by the December 9 high.

The RSI at 78 remains overbought, indicating intense buying pressure, while a steady rise in the MACD suggests increasing momentum. 

NIGHT/USDT 4-hour price chart.
On the upside, the R1 Pivot Point at $0.1367 could serve as the primary target. 

MemeCore holds weekend gains 

MemeCore trades at $1.50 at press time on Monday, targeting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.70. The M token surged 10% on Sunday, avoiding a bearish extension to the $1.00 psychological mark. 

If MemeCore clears the $1.70 resistance, it could face further opposition at the $2.00 round figure, followed by the R1 Pivot Point at $2.56.

However, the technical indicators suggest a lack of bullish drive to fuel MemeCore’s reversal. The RSI at 46 remains below the halfway line while the MACD is on the verge of crossing below the signal line. 

M/USDT daily price chart.
If MemeCore reverses to the downside, it could find support at $1.00, followed by the S1 Pivot Point at $0.73.

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

