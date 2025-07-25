- Bitcoin price has been consolidating within the $116,000 to $120,000 range for the last ten days.
- Ethereum price hovers around $3,670 on Friday, after rebounding from the key $3,500 level the previous day.
- Ripple’s XRP continues its decline, trading below $3.15, falling nearly 10% so far this week.
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week. Traders should be cautious as the momentum indicators of these cryptocurrencies show signs of fading bullish momentum.
Bitcoin consolidates between $116,000 and $120,000 range
Bitcoin price has been consolidating in the $116,000 to $120,000 range for the last 10 days, following a new all-time high of $123,218 reached on June 14. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly down, nearing its lower boundary of consolidation at $116,000.
If BTC falls below $116,000 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline to retest the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $111,458.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 55, pointing downward after being rejected from its overbought condition on Tuesday, indicating fading bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on Wednesday, giving sell signals and indicating a bearish momentum.
BTC/USDT daily chart
On the contrary, if BTC closes above the upper boundary of the consolidation range at $120,000 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the fresh all-time high at $123,218.
Ethereum shows early signs of weakness
Ethereum's price failed to find support around the daily level of $3,730 on Wednesday and declined by 3.15%. However, the next day, it recovered most of its losses after bouncing from its $3,500 psychological level. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades down, facing rejection from its daily level of $3,730.
If ETH closes below the $3,500 level on a daily basis, it could extend the decline to retest its key psychological level of $3,000.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 72, pointing downwards, from its extreme overbought conditions, indicating fading bullish momentum. Moreover, its MACD indicator is converging closer together, and the green histogram bars are also falling, further indicating fading bullish momentum.
ETH/USDT daily chart
However, if the daily level at $3,500 holds as support and ETH closes above $3,730 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its next key level at $4,000.
XRP shows bearish conditions on MACD indicator
XRP price reached a new all-time high of $3.66 last Friday and then declined slightly, finding support around the daily level of $3.40 before recovering by Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, it fell sharply by 10.33% closing below daily support at $3.40 and retesting its 61.8% Fibonacci level at $2.99 the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, it continues to trade down at $3.08.
If XRP closes below the $2.99 support level, it could extend the decline toward its next daily support at $2.72.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 58 after falling sharply from its overbought condition this week, indicating a fading bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD showed a bearish crossover on Wednesday, giving sell signals and indicating a bearish momentum.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its daily resistance level at $3.40.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Downside risk escalates as CEXs’ balances surge
Pi Network edges lower to retest crucial support floor, erasing Tuesday's gains. CEXs’ token balances surge, signaling increased selling ahead of the 10.8 million PI token unlock on Monday.
Dogecoin could drop 13% amid suppressed network activity
Dogecoin extends decline from recent highs by 23%, triggering $53 million worth of liquidations. Dogecoin’s active addresses hold significantly below the levels seen in June and May, suggesting a lack of adoption and demand catalysts.
Japan’s AI company Quantum to acquire 3,000 BTC amid US-Japan trade deal, rising treasury yield
Quantum Solutions, a publicly listed AI company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced its aim to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin amid Japan’s recent trade deal with the United States and the rising Bond yields in the country.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $118,000, as Ethereum, XRP signal risk-off sentiment
Bitcoin sweeps liquidity around the $117,116 support level and reignites a fresh rebound targeting $120,000. Ethereum retests support at $3,500 and recovers slightly, but bearish concerns remain amid diminishing technical strength.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.