Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced its partnership with the latest social media dApp iZbreaker. This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It is meant to be an invite-only community that will connect friends from around the world. A token-based rewards system will be featured on the social media dApp.

The step was taken to win over the loyalty of users and encourage participation through content creation. The social media dApp is in a good spot after the collaboration. It will be able to utilize the development resources of its new partner and also its technical expertise.

Count Erik Wachtmeister, the CEO and founder of iZbreaker, stated that the social media landscape currently in place isn’t effective. Wachtmeister believes that social media should have the capacity to support genuine human interactions effectively. According to the CEO, the current social media companies present experiences that have happened already. iZbreaker will change the game by introducing things that haven’t happened yet.

iZbreaker’s strategy will not compel users to quit their existing social media but help them in adding to their real social life in many ways. Users will also be able to locate and map their contacts in real-time, which will be based on shared interests, networking opportunities, and career searches.