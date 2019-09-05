- This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain.
- The step was taken to win over the loyalty of users and encourage participation through content creation.
Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced its partnership with the latest social media dApp iZbreaker. This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It is meant to be an invite-only community that will connect friends from around the world. A token-based rewards system will be featured on the social media dApp.
The step was taken to win over the loyalty of users and encourage participation through content creation. The social media dApp is in a good spot after the collaboration. It will be able to utilize the development resources of its new partner and also its technical expertise.
Count Erik Wachtmeister, the CEO and founder of iZbreaker, stated that the social media landscape currently in place isn’t effective. Wachtmeister believes that social media should have the capacity to support genuine human interactions effectively. According to the CEO, the current social media companies present experiences that have happened already. iZbreaker will change the game by introducing things that haven’t happened yet.
iZbreaker’s strategy will not compel users to quit their existing social media but help them in adding to their real social life in many ways. Users will also be able to locate and map their contacts in real-time, which will be based on shared interests, networking opportunities, and career searches.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD inches closer to $10,500 amid growing selling pressure
Bitcoin has recently recovered from a downtrend it succumbed to in the last week of August. The possible support at $10,000 failed to hold which further demoralized the buyers. Fortunately, the bulls found balance slightly above $9,300 - which gave way for a reversal action.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD range-bound with bearish bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.2 has been oscillating in a tight range with a bearish bias. ETH/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, having retreated from the recent high $182.97 reached on Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery capped by $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery.
Cryptocurrency market update: Top analyst not convinced with Bitcoin recovery; BTC downside shifting to $6,000
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in a phenomenon recovery phase from the lows recorded in the last week of August. Bitcoin’s graceful correction above $10,700 revived investors’ hopes of seeing the oldest cryptocurrency above the psychological level at $11,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.