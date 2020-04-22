- The Internal Revenue Authority of Singapore has issued revised crypto tax policies in an e-tax guide.
- Tax authorities have mandated payment tokens like BTC to be treated as intangible property instead of legal tender
- Crypto obtained from airdrops and hard forks will not be taxed, under certain conditions.
The Internal Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) has issued revised policies concerning the taxation of digital tokens and ICOs in a newly published e-tax guide. According to the guide, three categories of crypto fall under the purview of the IRAS’ taxation policy. These include payment tokens used to buy goods and services, utility tokens (which serve as a representation of rights to food and services) and security tokens.
The IRAS noted that the guidelines aim to clarify issues about income tax levied on cryptocurrencies. An excerpt from the e-tax guide reads:
The general income tax treatment for digital tokens is to be determined based on the nature and use of digital tokens, rather than the label that the tokens take. We recognize that the technology for digital tokens is constantly evolving and the nature of digital tokens may vary over time.
Concerning payment tokens like Bitcoin, the tax authority has mandated crypto to be treated as intangible property rather than legal tender. This means that the tax levied on transactions involving crypto like BTC will fall on the goods or services being purchased and not the currency itself.
Additionally, security tokens come under the same flexible tax laws regulating other non-crypto securities under Asia’s tax haven. However, the e-tax guide explains that ICOs issuing payment tokens and utility tokens will be taxed differently. The tax guide further clarified that the IRAS will not levy income tax on airdropped crypto as long as the recipient is not required to pay any transaction fees. Furthermore, payment tokens and crypto obtained from a blockchain’s hard fork will not be taxed as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.