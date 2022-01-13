Shiba inu (SHIB) jumped 16% on Thursday, leading the gains among major cryptocurrencies, amid rumors of a listing on Robinhood.
Shiba inu prices reached as high as $0.00003 during early Asian hours on Thursday before a selloff. Shiba inu is the thirteenth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $17 billion.
Price-charts suggest the move followed a bounce from resistance-turned-support levels of $0.000027. However, the tokens remains in a broader downtrend, as prices have dropped 62% since reaching all-time highs of $0.00008 in October 2021.
The price bump came shortly after rumors of a listing on Robinhood did the rounds on Twitter.
“Shiba Inu Robinhood listing said to come as early as Feb,” a tweet by business news handles ZeroHedge read. Robinhood did not return requests for comment.
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev previously denied plans for listing shiba inu on the influential stock trading application in October 2021. “It goes back to safety first, right. So we’re not generally going to be the first to add any new asset. We want to make sure that it goes through a stringent set of criteria,” he said in an interview with CNBC.
Additionally, shiba inu was listed on Bitso, one of Mexico’s largest crypto exchanges by trading volumes. However, the announcement did little to affect prices, trading data shows.
The bump in shiba inu saw other meme coins, such as dogecoin (DOGE), gaining as much as 14% in the past 24 hours. Baby doge and floki inu, two meme tokens issued on the Binance Smart Chain, surged 10% in the same period.
The surge in shiba inu came on the back of a broader recovery in crypto markets after nearly a week of declines. Bitcoin rose to the $43,000 level on Wednesday as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the state would take measures to curb inflation in the coming months, as reported.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. If the canine-themed token manages to slice above one crucial hurdle, a 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple upside potential capped at 22%
XRP price has witnessed a quick rally as it bounced off a crucial support level. Although the crypto market, in general, shows a bullish outlook, Ripple’s upside potential seems to be capped due to a barrage of resistance barriers.
Coinbase plans to offer derivatives trading following acquisition of FairX
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges is looking to enter the derivatives trading markets. The acquisition of FairX will allow Coinbase to roll out crypto derivatives trading to its millions of customers in the United States.
Uniswap faces clusters of near-term resistance as UNI bulls target $25
Uniswap price has performed marginally well since Jan 9, moving up more than 11% in the past three days. UNI was a clear leader and outperformer at the time when the rest of the market tanked. Now, its performance is lagging behind the broader market.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.