- SHIB The Metaverse team released concept art work in association with visualization studio The Third Floor.
- Shiba Inu unveiled land in the metaverse, nestled in the mountains Rocket Pond hit the spotlight for SHIB holders.
- Analysts believe Shiba Inu price is likely to resume its uptrend and make a comeback above the $0.000012 level by mid September.
Post the successful completion of Ethereum’s Merge and a recovery of the crypto ecosystem’s market capitalization, Shiba Inu is on track to recover from its losses. SHIB The Metaverse has announced the launch of digital land and dropped new artwork in recent tweets.
Also read: China plays both sides in crypto: Trading is legal, crypto payments illegal
Why Shiba Inu’s metaverse is a bullish catalyst for SHIB
The crypto ecosystem has witnessed several bullish catalysts in the past week. The successful completion of Ethereum’s Merge fueled the recovery of crypto market capitalization. Meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are ready to recoup their losses.
Shiba Inu released artwork from SHIB The Metaverse, in association with the visualization studio The Third Floor. The Shib metaverse handle released images of Rocket Pond, a poolside area amidst the mountains with adventure sports, hot air ballooning and outdoor activities.
Rocket Pond from SHIB The Metaverse
The team of developers and the visualization studio have consistently shared updates on Twitter. From unveiling a hidden resort to dropping pictures of Rocket Pond, SHIB holders have been met with anticipation and mystery surrounding the metaverse.
The design, inspiration and concept behind the Rocket Pond came from landmarks in the US and Russia, such as Cape Canaveral (Florida), the Monument to the Conquerors of Space (Moscow), Lake Tahoe, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Colorado) and Heavenly Village. The Shiba Inu community is awaiting the launch of the metaverse, considered a bullish catalyst for SHIB price. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution and the Shiba Inu metaverse are the two events that are likely to fuel a rally in SHIB.
Shiba Inu price is ready to climb to the $0.000012 level
Michael Grullon, a crypto analyst and trader presented his September prediction for Shiba Inu price. Grullon believes Shiba Inu is ready to climb to the $0.00001200 level and on the downside, SHIB could drop to its July 2022 low of $0.00000976.
It is likely that SHIB climbs above $0.00001219, possibly to the $0.00001225 level. The launch of Shibarium or the Shiba Inu metaverse could fuel a rally in SHIB, pushing the price beyond the $0.00001225 level.
