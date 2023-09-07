Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater

Share:

Shiba Inu price is nurturing an uptrend, recording higher lows over the last three days amid growing momentum.

SHIB could rise 10% with the first opposition presented by the 50-day EMA at $0.00000828.

However, the uptrend is barely sustainable with 93.65% of wallets currently suffering loses.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.

Also Read: Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits

Shiba Inu price lifts off

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is rising, up almost 5% in the last three days with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator showing growing momentum. If sustained, SHIB could make an 8% recovery to confront the first hurdle at $0.00000828, presented by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

In a highly bullish case, Shiba Inu price could overcome this barricade, and the next at $0.00000846 before confronting the resistance confluence between the horizontal line and the 200-day EMA at $0.00000908. Such a move would denote a 20% climb above current levels.

SHIB/USDT 1-day chart

While the ascent seems plausible for SHIB, abounding overhead selling pressure will not allow it. According to the on-chain metric Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock, at the current price of $0.00000769, 93.65% of the addresses are currently underwater (out of the money). Only 3.52% is sitting on unrealized profit (in the money) while 2.84% are breaking even (at the money).

DOGE wallet addresses in the profit vs. making losses

With more addresses currently making losses, two scenarios present. They either will exit the market once they break even, or will play the long game, giving Shiba Inu price the chance to recover.

Santiment data’s active deposit and exchange inflow metrics have recorded significant increases, with the trajectory often pointing to the intention to sell. When holders move their assets to exchanges, it is often because they plan to liquidate them for cash or trade them for better prospects.

SHIB Santiment data active deposit, exchange inflow

The ensuing selling pressure from the 920.02 trillion addresses (or part of them) looking to escape further losses, could see Shiba Inu price decline, possibly retracing to the $0.00000718 support level.

In the dire case, SHIB could extend to the demand zone at around $0.00000687. Chances of another attempt north could present here, where buying pressure is expected.