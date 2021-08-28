Shiba Inu price rebounds from key support but SHIB not out of the woods yet

SHIB price halts its six-day losing streak, consolidates Friday’s rebound.

Symmetrical triangle breakdown on Shiba Inu’s 1D chart keeps downside intact.

SHIB price sees strong support at $0.00000685, resistance at $0.0000080.

Amid a sluggish performance seen within the crypto market so far this Saturday, Shiba Inu remains exposed to downside risks amid growing concerns amongst the trading community.

Industry experts believe that the recent choppy trading in SHIB price may create a sense of complete confusion amongst the investors, weighing negatively on the sentiment around the canine-inspired meme coin.

The recent downtrend was fuelled by the broad criticism of the centralization of DOGE's supply, which has not gone down well for both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

On Friday, SHIB price closed in the green for the first time in seven days, rebounding from two-week lows of $0.000006848.

SHIB bears bide time before the next downswing

As observed on the daily chart, Friday’s rebound comes after SHIB price confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakdown earlier this week.

The SHIB bulls bounced off the key support at the August 9 low of $0.00000685, around where the horizontal (orange) trendline support aligns.

In doing so, SHIB price recaptured the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $0.00000720. Further, the bulls extended control and briefly regained the 100-DMA, although it failed to survive above the latter.

The bullish reversal met strong resistance at $0.0000080, which is the intersection of the triangle support and the short-term critical 21-DMA.

Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat but still holds below the 50.00 threshold, suggesting that any recovery attempt is likely to remain shallow.

On the downside, the bears could once again test the 50-DMA support, below which the abovementioned critical support at $0.00000685 could continue to guard the downside.

SHIB/USDT: Daily chart

Only a daily closing above the fierce confluence resistance at $0.0000080 could negate the bearish bias in the near term.

Further up, SHIB buyers could target the weekly highs at $0.00000870.