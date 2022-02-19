Shiba Inu price eyes a quick 16% run-up as SHIB bears take a breather

Shiba Inu price is currently trading around a confluence of support, hinting at a 16% bounce.

The confluence of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at roughly $0.0000270 and the $0.0000270 to $0.0000288 demand zone make this uptrend compelling.

A breakdown of $0.0000270 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Shiba Inu price retests a massive support area confluence consisting of three significant elements. Therefore, investors can expect a reaction off this zone to result in a bullish move for SHIB.

Shiba Inu price eyes a higher high

Shiba Inu price retraced 18% after it exploded by 75% between February 4 and 7. The initial run-up set up a demand zone, extending from $0.0000270 to $0.0000288 before reaching its local top at $0.0000352.

As investors continue to book profits, Shiba Inu price retests this demand zone. Interestingly, the demand zone harbors the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA, coinciding at roughly $0.0000270.

Additionally, the demand zone also contains a weekly foothold at $0.0000283, making this convergence of multiple support levels around roughly $0.0000270 a formidable barrier to breach. Therefore, a bounce off this area will see Shiba Inu price rally at least 16% to retest 100-day SMA at $0.0000333.

SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart

While things are looking pretty solid for Shiba Inu price, a potential spike in selling pressure that pushes SHIB to produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.0000270 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish theiss.

This move will open the path for SHIB bears to knock the altcoin down to $0.0000233, filling up the fair value gap, extending from $0.0000270 to $0.0000233. If buyers band together around this level, a comeback seems likely for Shiba Inu price.