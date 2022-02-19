Shiba Inu price eyes a quick 16% run-up as SHIB bears take a breather

- Shiba Inu price is currently trading around a confluence of support, hinting at a 16% bounce.
- The confluence of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at roughly $0.0000270 and the $0.0000270 to $0.0000288 demand zone make this uptrend compelling.
- A breakdown of $0.0000270 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price retests a massive support area confluence consisting of three significant elements. Therefore, investors can expect a reaction off this zone to result in a bullish move for SHIB.
Shiba Inu price eyes a higher high
Shiba Inu price retraced 18% after it exploded by 75% between February 4 and 7. The initial run-up set up a demand zone, extending from $0.0000270 to $0.0000288 before reaching its local top at $0.0000352.
As investors continue to book profits, Shiba Inu price retests this demand zone. Interestingly, the demand zone harbors the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA, coinciding at roughly $0.0000270.
Additionally, the demand zone also contains a weekly foothold at $0.0000283, making this convergence of multiple support levels around roughly $0.0000270 a formidable barrier to breach. Therefore, a bounce off this area will see Shiba Inu price rally at least 16% to retest 100-day SMA at $0.0000333.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking pretty solid for Shiba Inu price, a potential spike in selling pressure that pushes SHIB to produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.0000270 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish theiss.
This move will open the path for SHIB bears to knock the altcoin down to $0.0000233, filling up the fair value gap, extending from $0.0000270 to $0.0000233. If buyers band together around this level, a comeback seems likely for Shiba Inu price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price is currently retracing after failing to pierce through a thick resistance barrier. Going forward, investors can expect the pullback to bounce off a significant support level confluence and give the uptrend another go.
Mark Cuban is bullish on MATIC and Ethereum, despite drop in the altcoin’s price
Institutional capital inflow to altcoins continues, and Mark Cuban believes MATIC and Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin. MATIC price recently suffered a drop, and analysts predict a continuation of the downtrend.
Binance Coin price eyes retest of $475 as BNB bulls comeback
Binance Coin price has been on a steady downtrend after failing to set up a higher high. This downswing is currently stabilizing around a support level as BNB prepares for a new attempt.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price has been on a downswing for the past two days and is currently attempting to make a U-turn. There is a good chance MANA will slide lower before triggering a quick run-up.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.