Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium records a three-month high in the number of contracts deployed on its chain.

Shibarium is an Ethereum scaling solution that noted a surge in developer activity on the Shiba Inu network.

SHIB could extend gains by nearly 14%, target August 26 high of $0.00001525.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain hit an important milestone as it recorded the highest number of contracts deployed in three months. A Shiba Inu team member behind the X handle @LucieSHIB shared Shibarium’s milestone in a recent tweet.

SHIB’s on-chain metrics support a bullish thesis for the meme coin.

Shibarium reaches three-month high in contracts deployed on the chain

Shibarium, an Ethereum scaling solution in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, reached a three-month high in the number of contracts deployed on the platform. Less than two weeks ago, Shiba Inu rolled out a developer toolkit to invite projects to build on Shibarium. Data from Shibariumscan shows that 34 contracts were deployed on September 5, which is slightly lower than July’s 36.

The number of contracts deployed is indicative of the projects rolled out on Shibarium, signaling rising confidence from developers and users.

Shibarium new contracts deployed

The Shiba Inu marketing executive tweeted about the development:

Shibarium and Shiba Eternity Update



Shibarium approached a 3-month high in deployed contracts, showing strong developer activity.



Shiba Eternity Build Update Highlights:



•Tournaments: New leaderboards and rewards system.

•Bug Fixes: Issues with freezing, loading screens,… pic.twitter.com/ekQg7gELrk — (@LucieSHIB) September 9, 2024

Shiba Inu on-chain metrics turn bullish

Shiba Inu on-chain metrics show signs of gains in the meme coin. Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) on a 30-day time frame is -2.067%. This metric checks whether an asset is undervalued or overvalued in a given time frame. MVRV for Shiba Inu shows that the meme coin is undervalued.

Shiba Inu MVRV (30-day)

SHIB traders have consistently realized losses in the last 30 days. The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric, which measures the net profit/loss of all assets sold on a given day, shows consistent negative spikes since July 2024. The negative spikes represent losses realized by SHIB holders, and typically consistent loss realization is followed by capitulation.

Capitulation refers to a situation where market participants lose hope and liquidate their long positions in an asset, realizing large volume losses. This is followed by a recovery in the asset’s price.

Shiba Inu NPL

SHIB eyes 14% gains

Shiba Inu has been in a multi-month downward trend that started in March 2024. Since then, SHIB price declined to the August 5 low of $0.00001078 before recovering to $0.00001336 at the time of writing.

The dog-themed meme coin is likely to extend its gains, and momentum indicators support the bullish thesis. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, signaling a positive underlying momentum in SHIB price trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 45 at the time of writing, just below the neutral level at 50.

Shiba Inu could extend gains by 13.5% and rally to its target of $0.00001525, a key level for the meme coin, and the August 26 high.

SHIB/USDT daily chart

In the event of a correction, Shiba Inu could find support at the August 5 low of $0.00001078.