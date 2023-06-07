Share:

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s metaverse development is advancing and the Rocket Pond trailer will be released on Thursday.

Developers in the SHIB ecosystem shared their enthusiasm with token holders as the metaverse trailer is a key milestone.

Releases from the Shiba Inu metaverse could fuel a recovery for tokens SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is gearing up for a key milestone: the release of a long-awaited metaverse trailer.

The development of SHIB metaverse is on track, and the upcoming trailer could act as a bullish catalyst for ecosystem tokens Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone Shibaswap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH).

Shiba Inu development team prepares for release of Rocket Pond trailer

The Shiba Inu ecosystem’s metaverse is a project that has been under development for months. The project started in September 2022, and developers said via Twitter that the trailer of Rocket Pond, the first part of its metaverse, will be released Thursday.

#SHIBARMY! We're thrilled to announce that the trailer for Rocket Pond will be released tomorrow! We are so excited about the impressive progress the project has made, and this is just the beginning. Get ready to be amazed! pic.twitter.com/eJf57ensX5 — Shib - The Metaverse (@mvshib) June 6, 2023

Rocket Pond is one of the eleven hubs in SHIB’s metaverse and its design, based on a remote mountain resort, describes Shiba Inu’s journey and narrative. Makers of the SHIB metaverse’s hub said that it will be partially opened for users by the end of 2023.

Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens likely to begin recovery

Developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are likely to have a positive impact on SHIB, BONE and LEASH. BONE price increased 1.7% in the last 24 hours, while LEASH price climbed 1.4% in the same period. However, SHIB price fell 1.9%.

While the broader crypto market battles the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s enforcement actions, news of the metaverse development could support a recovery for assets related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.