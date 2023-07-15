SEC vs.Coinbase: Briefs from first hearing as some of exchange's retail consumers face staking embargo

- Coinbase and the SEC's lawyers convened for the first hearing before Judge Katherine Polk Falia.
- Hearing reports are majorly in favor of Coinbase after the court examined both sides in a Q&A centered on staking and securities definition.
- Retail customers from select states face a staking service embargo amid ongoing proceedings.
- The case will certainly be a model for securities law, market structure, and the SEC's regulatory mandate.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Coinbase lawyers met before Judge Katherine Polk Falia on July 13 as the court cross-examined the defendant and plaintiff over their ongoing securities violation case. It comes after Judge Analis Torres ruled on the Ripple Labs vs. SEC case, creating a two-fold analysis of what distinguishes a commodity from a security.
Also Read Breaking: Ripple records landmark win against the SEC as court rules XRP is not a security except...
SEC vs. Coinbase first hearing updates
In a pre-motion hearing to determine how the Ripple ruling influenced Coinbase and the SEC's ongoing securities violation case, Judge Falia questioned the plaintiff and defendant.
Key areas of focus were staking and Coinbase Exchange's Initial Product Offering (IPO)filings and the use of major questions doctrine as CoinDesk reports.
The SEC's defense argued that the commission was more interested in regulating conduct than crypto, saying that Bitcoin (BTC) was blameless before the agency's eyes while Ether (ETH) was still subject to discussion.
About Coinbase's IPO, the exchange's defense presented that most assets listed on the SEC's list of n13 illegally traded assets actually featured in the S-1 document, issued by the commission as part of requirements before debuting an IPO. So Coinbase argues that they thought they were well within the law.
On staking, Coinbase lawyers likened it to an IT service, saying it is not an investment contract but merely a payment for services rendered with no risk to the staking customer.
The SEC challenges that even IT services providers can be entrepreneurs in their offerings, making staking an investment of its own.
Given the nature of the hearing, it is too early to start reading into the Judge's remarks, given that she was guided by briefs from the plaintiff and the defendant. While all looks in favor of Coinbase at face value, we may have to wait a while, given the Judge's tight schedule leading up to October.
FXStreet will bring you updates.
Coinbase retail customers face a staking embargo
Reuters reports that the exchange's retail customer base across ten states faces an embargo for the staking service. This means they cannot "pledge new crypto to Coinbase's staking program amid ongoing proceedings.
Among the ten states that accused Coinbase of violating state securities laws include Alabama, Illinois, California, New Jersey, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. They issued a cease and deceased order against the exchange.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin price got a respite from sideways trading after the US SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.
Arbitrum unlocks Layer 3 chains as Ethereum Layer 2 wars intensify
Arbitrum and Optimism have long competed for dominance in the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. With Offchain Lab’s release of Arbitrum Orbit, a toolkit for the development of Layer 3 chains, ARB ecosystem expects higher dominance and a large market share in the future.
Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings.
Coinbase-SEC lawsuit unrelated to XRP non-security ruling, executives drop COIN stock like hot cakes
The SEC vs Ripple lawsuit outcome fueled a bullish sentiment in the crypto community. Experts are arguing that Coinbase is likely to land a win as the regulator’s argument against the platform’s sale of unregistered securities.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.