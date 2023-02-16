The new proposals set forth by the Gensler-led SEC seek to “expand the scope” of rules set out by the 2009 Custody Rules.
A five-member panel of the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has voted 4-1 in favor of a proposal that may make it more difficult for cryptocurrency firms to serve as digital asset custodians in the future.
The proposal, which is yet to be officially approved by the SEC, recommends amendments to the “2009 Custody Rule” will apply to custodians of “all assets” including cryptocurrencies, according to a Feb. 15 statement from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.
Gensler stated that currently, some crypto trading platforms that are offering custody services are not actual “qualified custodians.”
According to the SEC, a qualified custodian is generally a federal or state-chartered bank or savings association, trust company, a registered broker-dealer, a registered futures commission merchant, or a foreign financial institution.
In order to become a “qualified custodian” under the newly proposed rules, U.S. and offshore firms would additionally need to ensure that all custodied assets — including cryptocurrencies — are properly segregated, while these custodians will be required to jump through additional hoops such as annual audits from public accountants, among other transparency measures.
We @SECGov just proposed to expand & enhance the role of qualified custodians when registered investment advisers custody assets on behalf of investors.— Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) February 15, 2023
Thru our rule, investors would get the time-tested protections—and qualified custodians—they deserve.
What does this mean? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RerUGnpArI
While Gensler said these amendments would “expand the scope” to all asset classes, he specifically took a shot at the crypto industry:
Make no mistake: Today’s rule, the 2009 rule, covers a significant amount of crypto assets. [...] Further, though some crypto trading and lending platforms may claim to custody investors’ crypto, that does not mean they are qualified custodians. Rather than properly segregating investors’ crypto, these platforms have commingled those assets with their own crypto or other investors’ crypto.
“When these platforms go bankrupt—something we’ve seen time and again recently—investors’ assets often have become property of the failed company, leaving investors in line at the bankruptcy court,” the SEC Chairman added.
Gensler also pointed to the industry's track record to suggest that few crypto firms would be reliable enough to serve as qualified custodians:
Make no mistake: Based upon how crypto platforms generally operate, investment advisers cannot rely on them as qualified custodians.
However, not every SEC member is on board with Gensler’s plans.
Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement in response to the proposed rule changes on investment adviser custody set out by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. Source: SEC.
While the proposal isn’t “regulation by enforcement” per se, Commissioner Hester Peirce said “the latest SEC statement seems designed for immediate effect” to take down the crypto industry:
Such sweeping statements in a rule proposal seem designed for immediate effect, a function proposing releases should not play. These statements encourage investment advisers to back away immediately from advising their clients with respect to crypto.
As for the proposal itself, Peirce believes it would do more harm than good.
She explained that such stringent measures will force investors to remove their assets from entities that have developed sufficient safeguarding procedures to mitigate and prevent fraud and theft:
The proposal would expand the reach of the custody requirements to crypto assets while likely shrinking the ranks of qualified crypto custodians. By insisting on an asset neutral approach to custody we could leave investors in crypto assets more vulnerable to theft or fraud, not less.
As for the next steps, Peirce noted the agency will soon schedule in a 60-day comment period once the proposal has been published in the Federal Register.
However, the commissioner is concerned that this timeframe isn’t sufficient to allow the public to analyze all aspects of the proposal.
Those who voted in favor of the proposal are hoping to implement the new rules within 12-18 months, according to Peirce, adding that it was an "aggressive timeline" given the changes being proposed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls take charge as $0.44 shows promise of being tagged
XRP price has shown a 6.5% increase in the past three days, sparking hope of an extended bullish trend. Last week's 6% downswing has been fully reversed as the bulls have produced a candlestick close above both the 8-day exponential moving range and 21-day simple moving average.
Top altcoins of the day: SOL, AVAX, NEAR clock around 10% rise as Bitcoin crosses $24,000
Bitcoin price can be seen climbing the charts, which is having an impact on many altcoins and resulting in some of them surpassing the rally of the altcoin king, Ethereum. Amongst the few, Solana, Avalanche, and NEAR Protocol native tokens shined with identical, if not bigger, rises than BTC.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Bulls setting up for another leg up
Luna classic price displays applaudable retaliation signals following last week's 10% decline. Traders should keep a close eye on LUNC as a potential swing trade could present itself in the coming days.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.