SEC claims “SIM swap” technique used in hacking X account to post fake spot Bitcoin ETF approval

- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated that the regulator's telecom carrier was at the core of the hack.
- The SIM swap attack resulted in the X-authorized phone number being transferred to another phone.
- Bitcoin price rallied by 7% following the fake spot Bitcoin ETF approval and has not noted a rise as significant since then.
The last time Bitcoin price rallied was owing to a fake post about the spot Bitcoin ETF receiving approval, for which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) received considerable flak. In response to this hack, the SEC stated it would be conducting an investigation, and per the recent findings, the regulator claims it is not at fault.
SEC sheds blame
In a statement on Monday, the regulatory body stated that the hack that occurred on January 8 was the result of a "SIM swap" attack. A SIM swap attack occurs when a hacker tricks a telecom provider into transferring a victim's phone number to a new SIM card under the attacker's control. This allows the attacker to intercept sensitive information, such as two-factor authentication codes, and gain unauthorized access to the victim's accounts and data.
The SEC faced a similar situation when the hacker gained control of the SEC cell phone number associated with the X account. The regulatory body added,
"Access to the phone number occurred via the telecom carrier, not via SEC systems. SEC staff have not identified any evidence that the unauthorized party gained access to SEC systems, data, devices, or other social media accounts."
Generally, social media accounts are protected by a feature known as multi-factor authorization (MFA), which prevents hacking via a simple password reset. The SEC had disabled this owing to access issues back in July 2023 and only enabled it following the hack. Had this been done beforehand, the market would have been saved from the millions of dollars of liquidations it witnessed.
Bitcoin price still awaiting bullish catalyst
Bitcoin price shot up by close to 7% on January 8, the day when the SEC's X account was hacked and the false spot Bitcoin ETF tweet was posted. After realizing the situation, the market practiced caution over the next couple of days, barely reacting on the day when the ETFs were officially approved by the regulator on January 10.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
BTC has not seen a rally since then; instead, most of the price action has been concentrated toward a decline, and the cryptocurrency is currently hovering around $40,000, awaiting a strong bullish catalyst to push Bitcoin back up toward $47,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could gain nearly 12% as on-chain metrics signal recovery in Ripple
XRP price declined by 8% in the past week. The altcoin’s price has been in a downward trend since November 13, 2023. On-chain metrics signal a recovery in XRP price in the short term. Drivers of XRP’s price decline are likely slowing down and the altcoin has potential to recover.
SEC claims “SIM swap” technique used in hacking X account to post fake spot Bitcoin ETF approval
The last time Bitcoin price rallied was owing to a fake post about the spot Bitcoin ETF receiving approval, for which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) received considerable flak. In response to this hack, the SEC stated it would be conducting an investigation, and per the recent findings, the regulator claims it is not at fault.
Bitcoin price recovery likely as miners add over $250 million worth of BTC to their reserve
Bitcoin price is potentially set to take a detour, much to the surprise of the bears, who were expecting further drawdown as signals indicate a recovery at hand. Much of this comes from the miners, who have historically acted as a strong signal of a probable rally.
SOL price could find inflection here as Solana Saga phone presale orders reach 40,000
Solana (SOL) price lost the support due to the confines of the ascending parallel channel on January 18, triggering a cascade of losses for SOL holders and culminating in the Layer 1 (L1) token breaching a critical support.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.