Sandbox needs to close above this level before SAND can hit new all-time highs

However, a clear breakout with a daily close above $5.80 would fulfill all the conditions needed for an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout entry – the most critical condition being the Chikou Span in open space. If Sandbox price achieves a close above $5.80, it should have a wide-open road to test new all-time highs near the 100% Fibonacci expansion at $10.66 and the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion at $14.65.

There is some powerful resistance up ahead for Sandbox price between $5.60 and $5.80. The top of the Ichimoku Cloud and the Kijun-Sen share the $5.60 level, while the upper line of the Linear Regression Band is at $5.80. As a result, SAND will likely face some selling pressure against one or both of those resistance levels, falling back inside the Cloud and then testing the Tenkan-Sen as support.

Sandbox price displayed a clear rejection of any further, near-term bearish momentum after establishing support against the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $4.62. Adding to the bullish bounce is the current move above the Tenkan-Sen and the mid-line of the Linear Regression Band (blue diagonal channel lines). The Linear Regression Band is also the current bull flag.

Sandbox price has been on a clear and powerful drive higher during the Wednesday trading session. Fears of a much deeper selloff have been mostly abated as SAND looks towards upcoming resistance before it can pursue new all-time highs.

