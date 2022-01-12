Sandbox needs to close above this level before SAND can hit new all-time highs

- Sandbox price crushing short-sellers with a rally in excess of 10%.
- Critical support found within the Ichimoku system hints at a sustained rally.
- Near-term resistance could limit further upside potential.
Sandbox price has been on a clear and powerful drive higher during the Wednesday trading session. Fears of a much deeper selloff have been mostly abated as SAND looks towards upcoming resistance before it can pursue new all-time highs.
Sandbox price must break and close above $5.80 to generate another bull run
Sandbox price displayed a clear rejection of any further, near-term bearish momentum after establishing support against the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $4.62. Adding to the bullish bounce is the current move above the Tenkan-Sen and the mid-line of the Linear Regression Band (blue diagonal channel lines). The Linear Regression Band is also the current bull flag.
There is some powerful resistance up ahead for Sandbox price between $5.60 and $5.80. The top of the Ichimoku Cloud and the Kijun-Sen share the $5.60 level, while the upper line of the Linear Regression Band is at $5.80. As a result, SAND will likely face some selling pressure against one or both of those resistance levels, falling back inside the Cloud and then testing the Tenkan-Sen as support.
SAND/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, a clear breakout with a daily close above $5.80 would fulfill all the conditions needed for an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout entry – the most critical condition being the Chikou Span in open space. If Sandbox price achieves a close above $5.80, it should have a wide-open road to test new all-time highs near the 100% Fibonacci expansion at $10.66 and the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion at $14.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Chainlink price likely to rally 25% as LINK continues to trend upward
Chainlink price reveals that it wants to continue heading higher, making sense from a technical perspective. On-chain metrics also suggest that its path does not harbor significant barriers. A breakdown of the $18.64 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto.com price looks ready for a 20% bounce as key support level holds
Crypto.com price could be preparing for a quick recovery as the exchange token discovered reliable support at $0.44. A key technical indicator suggests that CRO may have formed a local bottom and is ready to reverse the period of sluggish performance.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, ADA is poised for monumental gains.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.