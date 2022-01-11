Sandbox price to rebound strongly as SAND bulls prepare for 30% upswing

- Sandbox price could be awaiting a sharp reversal as a technical indicator suggests that a local bottom has been formed.
- The token could tag the upper boundary of the governing chart pattern at $5.90 next.
- If SAND slices above $5.90, an additional 51% upswing will be on the radar.
Sandbox price may have set a local bottom on January 10 as a key technical indicator suggests that SAND is ready for a bullish reversal. Although there may be multiple obstacles ahead, the token could tag the upper boundary of the governing chart pattern at $5.90, resulting in a 30% ascent.
Sandbox price flashes bottom signal
Sandbox price has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. The token has recently tagged and found reliable support at the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern.
The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) also flashed a bottom signal on the January 11 candle, suggesting that a rebound may be in the offing. Sandbox price will face its first hurdle at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $4.85, then at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $5.25.
Additional resistance may emerge at $5.57, where the 50% retracement level and 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) intersect. Sandbox price may also face a headwind at the 50-day SMA at $5.69.
Only if Sandbox price manages to slice above the aforementioned obstacles would see the token tag the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $5.90, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the resistance line given by the MRI.
If a spike in buy orders occurs, pushing Sandbox price above the upper boundary of the triangle and breaking above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $6.36, an additional 51% climb toward $9.03 could be on the radar, derived from the upside target of the governing technical pattern.
If selling pressure increases, Sandbox price could slide lower to tag the lower boundary of the triangle at $4.24 as immediate support. However, if SAND drops below this line of defense, the token could collapse further toward $3.78, at the 100-day SMA and the November 22 low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Sandbox price to rebound strongly as SAND bulls prepare for 30% upswing
Sandbox price may have set a local bottom on January 10 as a key technical indicator suggests that SAND is ready for a bullish reversal. If SAND slices above $5.90, an additional 51% upswing will be on the radar.
Andre Cronje teases new decentralized exchanges on Fantom
Andre Cronje, the architect behind decentralized finance giant Yearn, has revealed new features for his upcoming new project on Fantom. In early January, he stated that he will be deploying a new experiment, including a new token on the Fantom blockchain.
Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL arrives at an inflection point
Solana price has seen a considerable drop over the last week as the crypto markets continue to bleed. While this descent might seem bearish, it has allowed SOL to reach an inflection point, allowing it a chance to make a comeback.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.