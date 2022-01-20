- Sandbox price down 14% from Monday.
- Buyers are entering and buying SAND near two-month lows.
- Downside pressure remains strong and the most likely direction.
Sandbox price has made a slight bounce during the Thursday trading session, attempting a bullish daily close after three straight days of losses. However, sellers remain in control, and bulls will need to make some significant gains to convert SAND back into a bull market.
Sandbox price recovers slightly but remains at risk for a more profound drop
Sandbox price is in a clear downtrend within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Furthermore, no daily support exists within the Ichimoku system, signaling a wide-open range to continue moving lower. However, downside risks should be limited to a confluence zone of support near $3.80, where the bottom of the bull flag and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement sit.
The current $0.10/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart presents a long trade opportunity based on a Pole Pattern. Pole Pattern entries require at least five boxes below the multiple top/bottom, but no more than fifteen boxes. The entry on a Pole Pattern is at the 50% retracement of the pattern. For Sandbox price, the 50% retracement is at $4.60.
The theoretical long trade is a buy stop order at $4.60, a stop loss at $4.20, and a profit target at $6.20. The trade represents a 4:1 reward/risk setup with an implied profit target of 36% from the entry. A two-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit made after the entry.
SAND/USDT $0.10/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The long entry is invalidated if Sandbox price has a daily close at or below the $3.80 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos hit market bottom, but downtrend not completely broken
Bitcoin price action has been on the back foot for most of the week, together with most cryptocurrencies. Investors are worried about the FED tightening monetary policy going forward and geopolitical tensions that could risk escalating into a full-scale war, such as between the US and Russia, with Europe caught in the middle.
US financial watchdog to increase scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022
US Financial watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Commission, has plans to crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022. SEC Chair Gary Gensler revealed plans to tighten scrutiny of crypto exchanges.
Axie Infinity bounces off support, targets 20% advance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next.
Shiba Inu price faces tough challenges ahead before SHIB returns to $0.00004327
Shiba Inu price is struggling to break out of the prevailing chart pattern formation as it continues to record lower highs. However, the governing technical pattern projects a 46% ascent toward $0.00004327 if SHIB slices above $0.00003009.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.