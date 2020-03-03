- The blockchain platform, dubbed Atomyze, is expected to speed up transactions, reduce paperwork and eliminate middlemen.
- Vladimir Potanin expects his cryptocurrency to have a significant impact on metals.
According to Moscow Times reports, Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest man, is planning to launch his own blockchain-based platform and cryptocurrency. He has received approval from the Russian Central Bank as well. Users who hold the new digital tokens can buy metals, book air tickets and transfer ski passes from Potanin’s own ski businesses. The blockchain platform, called Atomyze, is expected to speed up transactions, reduce paperwork and eliminate intermediaries.
Potanin says:
To some extent, Russia appears ahead of many other jurisdictions in terms of digitalization. The central bank gave us a very wide mandate.
Atomyze, which is expected to go live by the end of 2020, will also reportedly be available for institutional clients in the US and Switzerland. The businessman expects his cryptocurrency to have a significant impact on metals. The digital tokens will first be tested by Norlisk Nickel - one of the world’s top producers of palladium, platinum, nickel and copper. Other firms that are planning to test Atomyze include Trafigura Group and Umicore.
Potanin added:
Our project is of great importance for the economy because the easier new products are offered, the faster they are produced.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
