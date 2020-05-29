Former CEO of Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver, has hinted that the block size limit debate has become a hot topic for the BCH community.

He said that if BCH devs insist on a 32MB block size cap, he will exit the chain.

According to Ver, end-users of payment systems do not care about decentralization.

In a recent Isaac Morehouse podcast, Roger Ver, the former CEO of Bitcoin.com, said that the block size limit debate is becoming a hot topic for the BCH community. According to him, the ongoing Bitcoin Cash maximalism means denial to consider the possibility of updating the protocol to allow for block sizes more than 32MB. He went on to say:

For the most part, I don’t think it [BCH block size limit] is an actual problem yet […] If we get to 32MB blocks and they [BCH devs] start saying that’s big enough, that’s it, I’ve had enough of cryptocurrency [and] I’d be calling it a day at that point.

The block size debate has been a topical point for actors on both sides of the Bitcoin Cash- Bitcoin SV (BSV) debate. Ver also argued that the end customers of payment systems do not care about decentralization. According to the former Bitcoin.com CEO, efficiency is what drives retail adoption and not the novelty of the technology.