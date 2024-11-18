Robinhood CEO calls UK approach to crypto “backwards”

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev criticized the UK’s restrictive crypto policies, comparing them to regulated gambling.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev criticized UK policymakers, calling their cryptocurrency trading approach “backwards” compared to the regulated gambling stance.

In an interview with The Times published on Sunday, Tenev supported individual autonomy in trading decisions and dismissed worries about potential addiction among young crypto traders.

“I think people should be allowed to do what they want. But on a policy level, it’s strange to me that, like: ‘the gambling will continue, but suddenly, with crypto and margin trading, we would have a problem with that.’ That just seems backwards to me,” said Tenev. The executive said he was surprised by “how much bigger” gambling was in the UK than in America. “You can almost go into every street corner and sit down and gamble on sports,” he added.

The comments follow demands for stricter regulations on crypto platforms. This year, Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive, said that the number of young men seeking help for crypto trading addiction was increasing. Pritchard called for more robust measures to mitigate the risks linked to cryptocurrency investments.

Are cryptocurrencies the new frontier of gambling?

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are often compared to gambling due to their unpredictable nature and extreme price volatility. The volatile price changes of digital assets offer chances for huge profits but also pose risks of significant financial losses, a pattern that some experts say is similar to gambling.

According to the University of Calgary’s research, 40% of cryptocurrency owners see trading as gambling because they know how risky it is and how much revenue is at stake. While a similar number of those asked (42%) didn’t consider crypto trading like gambling, the results raise current debates about the need for stricter rules on crypto.

Robinhood sees UK as platform to expand internationally

In the interview, Vladimir Tenev said that he wants to make Robinhood a global financial powerhouse like JP Morgan. His strategy, he added, involves managing various financial services, from small Bitcoin trades to retirement accounts and AI-driven financial planning. The United Kingdom will be the launchpad for this expansion.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the British government seems ready to respond to the increasing appeal of the crypto industry. The Treasury is planning to legislate on stablecoins and staking services, in an effort to attract firms in the sector at a moment when the European Union is about to fully implement its MiCA framework and the US could shift towards a more pro-crypto stance in the upcoming Donald Trump's presidency.

UK officials are expected to introduce rules for the crypto industry this month, the report said.