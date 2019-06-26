Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls readying to smash through $0.5000 and beyond
- XRP price in the second half of Wednesday is holding decent gains of 4%.
- XRP/USD price action has broken out from another bullish pennant structure, seen via the 4-hour view.
- The next major target area for the bulls appears to be the big psychological $0.5000 mark.
Spot rate: 0.4835
Relative change: +4.10%
High: 0.4940
Low: 0.4594
XRP/USD 4-hour- chart
- Price action via the 4-hour chart view has broken out the upside from a bullish pennant formation.
XRP daily chart
- Momentum to the upside has been strong since the consolidation escape from mid May to late June.
