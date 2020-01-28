Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls breakout of bullish flag structure

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 3.60% on Tuesday.
  • XRP/USD price action was moving within a bullish flag structure, which has now been breached to the upside. 
  • The next major challenge for the bulls will be to break down strong resistance at $0.2500.

 

XRP/USD daily chart 

Given the above-detailed bullish flag structure, eyes will be on a challenge of last week’s high at $0.2540.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Following the flag breakout, XRP/USD was narrowing within a range-block via the 60-minute chart view. The bulls have breached the range and extending north. 

Spot rate:                  0.2387

Relative change:       +3.55%

High:                          0.2413

Low:                           0.2306

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.239
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 3.69
Today daily open 0.2305
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2255
Daily SMA50 0.2107
Daily SMA100 0.2368
Daily SMA200 0.2602
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2337
Previous Daily Low 0.2259
Previous Weekly High 0.2514
Previous Weekly Low 0.2136
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2307
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2264
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2223
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2187
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2342
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2378
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

