- XRP liquidity index is growing, which can be interpreted as a positive signal for the coin.
- On the intraday charts, XRP/USD attempts recovery from critical support area.
Ripple's XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.2 billion. The coin has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2340. XRP/USD has been gaining ground since the beginning of the year in sync with the market.
XRP Liquidity Index at an all-time high
The XRP liquidity index in Mexico and the Philippines has been growing recently. Bitso, the largest Mexican exchange, registered a new all-time high at $13 million, leaving the previous record of 12,230,900 far behind.
According to a startup investor and XRP supporter Eric Dadoun, this trend illustrates Ripple's growing mass adoption and proves that XRP is used on a daily basis outside speculations. He wrote on Twitter:
The single largest daily use case for a digital asset outside of speculation ... and growing both in terms of volume and geographic coverage.
Then he further explained that utility leaders to high trading volumes, which, in turn, supports the liquidity growth, widens coin's use cases and finally increases its value. 'It's a long way, but we are well on our way," he added.
XRP/USD: technical picture
On the intraday charts, SMA100 1-hour has been providing strong support for the price. The price attempted to break it during early Asian hours but reversed to the upside as new buyers popped in on approach to psychological $0.2300. This development implies that the coin is still moving within a short-term bullish channel with the next recovery target created by SMA50 daily at $0.2360. Once it is out of the way, the recovery will gain traction and push the price towards $0.2400. This psychological barrier is reinforced by the upper boundary of the 1-hour Bolinger Band, which means it will be hart to take it from the first attempt.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $0.2300 barrier will worsen the technical picture and negate the bullish forecast. The next support is located at $0.2280 (SMA200 1-hour and SMA50 4-hour) and $0.2200.
XRP/USD 1-hour
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD stuck in a narrow range between $9,200 and $9,400
Bitcoin magnificent rally from last weekend has hit a dead-end at $9,400 leaving $9,500 resistance untested. A correction from the recent high at $9,433 found support at $9,200 and allowed for shallow reversal movements.
Market slows down before another bullish assault
BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,295 (-0.34% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been moving within a short-term bearish trend amid shrinking volatility. The intraday low is registered at $9,183.
Ripple's XRP is in the verge of mass adoption - Eric Dadoun
Ripple's XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.2 billion. The coin has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2340.
What is driving EOS/USD 5% surge on Thursday?
EOS is bullish in a generally slow market. The crypto started to show signs of growth during the Asian session on Thursday. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is trading 5% higher on the day after opening the session at $3.96
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...