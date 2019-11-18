- Ripple’s Xpring has granted about $500,000,000 to a wide range of companies.
- Ripple holds more than half of the total supply of XRP.
Xpring, the leader of Ripple’s fundraising and development subsidiary, recently announced new strategies in a bid to encourage the mass adoption of the digital asset XRP. Ethan Beard, Senior Vice President at Ripple, recently had an interview with Abra. He stated that the company is implementing two strategies. One is to draw in financial institutions and another is to introduce XRP to any individual or company interested in utilizing digital assets. He said:
I think one way to think about what we’re building is we have almost a top-down strategy that is working directly with financial institutions, providing them enterprise software that’s already customized for their world, and lets them tap into the power of XRP.
Then we have kind of a bottom’s-up strategy where we’re looking just at starting with XRP and other cryptocurrency and then focusing on developers and letting them integrate XRP and integrate cryptocurrency into their applications. It seems to me that at some point they meet. How and where they meet is kind of unclear…
It’s not crazy to think that the vast majority of money should be in someway moving over cryptocurrency – somewhere in the payment stack – and where that meets will be interesting to see.
According to Beard, Xpring is just getting started.
We spent the first year really just trying to get a lay of the land, trying to understand how can we work well with these companies, what’s going on out there. And so some of our investing was very specifically in companies that are directly using XRP. Some of it was also just investing in amazing teams that are working in interesting areas that we find fascinating and teams that we want to be able to work with in the future.
