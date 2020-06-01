  • Ripple is trading 1.28% as crypto sentiment is positive on Monday.
  • XRP/USD is stuck between the 55 and 200 moving averages.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple has been moving higher on Monday as the sentiment in the cryptosphere remains positive. The XRP/USD pair has bounced off the 0.21 resistance point but looks like it could make another run on the level once again. If the price does break above the aforementioned resistance zone then the red horizontal line at 0.2250 could also be tricky for the bulls. 

Looking at the key feature on the chart, the price is now stuck between the 55 Exponential Moving Average and 200 Simple Moving Average. A break in either direction could tell us lots about the future trajectory of the digital asset. 

The MACD is throwing up mixed signals. The histogram is in the red but the signal lines are above the mid-line. There has been a bearish cross so keep an eye on how low these signal lines can fall. The Relative Strength Index indicator is still hovering above the 50 mid-line. It recently moved away from the overbought zone so that does mean there is space for a move higher should the bulls step in once again. 

Ripple price analysis

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.205
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 1.23
Today daily open 0.2025
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1997
Daily SMA50 0.2007
Daily SMA100 0.1979
Daily SMA200 0.2155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2136
Previous Daily Low 0.2003
Previous Weekly High 0.2031
Previous Weekly Low 0.1855
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2085
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1921
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1839
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2107
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2188
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.224

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

