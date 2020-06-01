- Ripple is trading 1.28% as crypto sentiment is positive on Monday.
- XRP/USD is stuck between the 55 and 200 moving averages.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple has been moving higher on Monday as the sentiment in the cryptosphere remains positive. The XRP/USD pair has bounced off the 0.21 resistance point but looks like it could make another run on the level once again. If the price does break above the aforementioned resistance zone then the red horizontal line at 0.2250 could also be tricky for the bulls.
Looking at the key feature on the chart, the price is now stuck between the 55 Exponential Moving Average and 200 Simple Moving Average. A break in either direction could tell us lots about the future trajectory of the digital asset.
The MACD is throwing up mixed signals. The histogram is in the red but the signal lines are above the mid-line. There has been a bearish cross so keep an eye on how low these signal lines can fall. The Relative Strength Index indicator is still hovering above the 50 mid-line. It recently moved away from the overbought zone so that does mean there is space for a move higher should the bulls step in once again.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.205
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|0.2025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1997
|Daily SMA50
|0.2007
|Daily SMA100
|0.1979
|Daily SMA200
|0.2155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2136
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2003
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2031
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2268
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2085
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1921
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.224
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
