Ripple update: XRP struggles under key support, Ripple reveals stablecoin details

- Ripple stablecoin page is live on the official website on August 4.
- XRP traders are awaiting a ruling in the SEC lawsuit, in its Q2 2024 report Ripple discussed the legal battle.
- XRP extended losses by 1% and the altcoin’s value is down nearly 8% in the past week.
Ripple (XRP) added information on its stablecoin to its official website. The stablecoin is slated for launch later this year. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has commented on the stablecoin, its utility and Ripple’s plan for the asset during his recent television appearances.
XRP trades at $0.5475 at the time of writing, losing key psychological support at $0.60.
Ripple updates and what to expect
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple drags on and XRP traders await a final ruling in the case. Judge Analisa Torres is expected to rule on the SEC’s allegations that Ripple sold unregistered securities (XRP) to institutional investors, and rule on the fine or settlement amount.
In its Q2 2024 report, Ripple said that the firm is positive that the SEC is unlikely to appeal XRP “non-security” status and the altcoin has legal clarity.
Ripple’s stablecoin details have been made official on the firm’s website, as of August 4. The website issues a disclaimer that the stablecoin will be available subject to “regulatory approval.”
Ripple describes its stablecoin as a means to hold, buy and trade USD on-chain and for payments. Ripple’s RLUSD is being designed to maintain its peg with 1 USD and will be issued on both the XRP Ledger and the Ethereum blockchain.
XRP could extend losses by nearly 9%
XRP could extend losses by 8.35% and sweep liquidity at the support level of $0.50. Once Ripple dips into the imbalance zone between $0.4780 and $0.5136, it could fill the inefficiency and attempt a recovery.
Ripple could rally towards its target of $0.70 post the correction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator supports the thesis of further decline in XRP price. The red histogram bars on the neutral line are indicative of underlying bearish momentum.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above $0.5632, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the March 11 of $0.7440 and July 5 low of $0.3823, could invalidate the bearish thesis.
