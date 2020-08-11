- XRP/USD is down by more than 5% after another rejection at $0.30
- XRP bulls are losing some ground but overall XRP remains positive.
XRP has been under consolidation for a few days now and bulls have been unable to keep the digital asset above $0.30. Either way, buyers do have a strong support area below $0.285.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
The nearest support level is located at $0.283 and it’s followed by $0.282 and $0.279, basically, the entire area between $0.283 and $0.279 is a robust zone of support. At the lowest, XRP could drop to $0.272, which is the low of August 2. As for resistance, bulls are still fighting to crack $0.30, a crucial resistance point before the 2020-high.
XRP/USD technical levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2854
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0093
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.16
|Today daily open
|0.2947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.261
|Daily SMA50
|0.2179
|Daily SMA100
|0.2093
|Daily SMA200
|0.2131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3007
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2838
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3259
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2485
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2608
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2942
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2762
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3192
