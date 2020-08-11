  • XRP/USD is down by more than 5% after another rejection at $0.30
  • XRP bulls are losing some ground but overall XRP remains positive.

XRP has been under consolidation for a few days now and bulls have been unable to keep the digital asset above $0.30. Either way, buyers do have a strong support area below $0.285.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

XRPUSD

The nearest support level is located at $0.283 and it’s followed by $0.282 and $0.279, basically, the entire area between $0.283 and $0.279 is a robust zone of support. At the lowest, XRP could drop to $0.272, which is the low of August 2. As for resistance, bulls are still fighting to crack $0.30, a crucial resistance point before the 2020-high.

XRP/USD technical levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2854
Today Daily Change -0.0093
Today Daily Change % -3.16
Today daily open 0.2947
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.261
Daily SMA50 0.2179
Daily SMA100 0.2093
Daily SMA200 0.2131
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3007
Previous Daily Low 0.2838
Previous Weekly High 0.3259
Previous Weekly Low 0.2485
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2942
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2855
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2762
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3023
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3099
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

