XRP/USD is down by more than 5% after another rejection at $0.30

XRP bulls are losing some ground but overall XRP remains positive.

XRP has been under consolidation for a few days now and bulls have been unable to keep the digital asset above $0.30. Either way, buyers do have a strong support area below $0.285.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

The nearest support level is located at $0.283 and it’s followed by $0.282 and $0.279, basically, the entire area between $0.283 and $0.279 is a robust zone of support. At the lowest, XRP could drop to $0.272, which is the low of August 2. As for resistance, bulls are still fighting to crack $0.30, a crucial resistance point before the 2020-high.

XRP/USD technical levels